Montreal's Planetarium Is Visiting The Dark Side Of The Moon With A New Pink Floyd Show
It celebrates the album's 50th anniversary!
Get ready to blast off on a trippy, cosmic journey. Montreal's Planetarium is one of 100 venues worldwide screening a celestial celebration of Pink Floyd and the 50th anniversary of their iconic album "The Dark Side of the Moon."
As of May 3, you can catch the special show that will transport you to a new dimension of sound and special effects. It's not a laser light show set to music, but rather an immersive experience suited for the 360-degree dome of the Chaos Theatre.
The trailer of the Dark Side of the Moon planetarium show.NSCcreative | YouTube
The full 42 minutes of "The Dark Side Of The Moon" will accompany footage of the solar system and beyond. All 10 tracks will play in chronological order, each with a different futuristic theme mixed with retro nods to Pink Floyd's visual history.
The production marks the only planetarium show that Pink Floyd has ever authorized. It was created in collaboration with the band's long-time creative director, Aubrey Powell from Hipgnosis, and led by the team at animation studio NSC Creative.
Tickets are already available online, starting at $16.50 for students and $22.75 for regular admission. The show will run until September 4.
Whether you're a Pink Floyd fan or just looking for an otherworldly experience, this show promises to be a shining star in the Planetarium's summer lineup.
Montreal Planetarium x Pink Floyd
Where: 4801, ave Pierre-de Coubertin
When: Wednesdays from May 3 to June 2 (6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m. & 8:35 p.m.); Fridays from June 23 to September 4 (8:45 p.m.)
Cost: $22.75 regular; $16.50 student