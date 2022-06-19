Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

The Montreal Science Centre Has Won A Guinness World Record

Participants had the 'slime' of their life. 🧪

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​A table of people make neon yellow slime. Right: Someone holds a Guinness World Records folder.

A table of people make neon yellow slime. Right: Someone holds a Guinness World Records folder.

@centredessciences | Instagram

The Montreal Science Centre has won a Guinness World Record for the largest slime-making session in the world. Just under 500 people participated in the workshop hosted by chemist Yannick Bergeron in collaboration with Polytechnique Montréal's Chemical Engineering Department.

Under the watchful eyes of an official Guinness World Record judge, attendees were taught about chemical reactions. They also made two batches of their own neon yellow goo during the 90-minute session.

The length of the lesson and the number of people in attendance were key parts of attaining the record. The event started promptly at 2 p.m. and no one was allowed to leave until it was over.

Quebec high-diving champion Lysanne Richard, who is also known for participating in Big Brother Célébrités, attended the event. She's featured in the museum's newest exhibition, "The Science Behind World Records," and is awaiting verification of her own Guinness World Record for a synchronized high dive from two hot air balloons floating 25 m above the ground.

The exhibit is open until September 5 with a look at amazing feats, like the longest slackline ever (nearly 2 km to 250 m in height) and the greatest number of drum beats in 60 seconds (2,109 beats). Tickets are $24 for adults and $18 for teens.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...