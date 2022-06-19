The Montreal Science Centre Has Won A Guinness World Record
Participants had the 'slime' of their life. 🧪
The Montreal Science Centre has won a Guinness World Record for the largest slime-making session in the world. Just under 500 people participated in the workshop hosted by chemist Yannick Bergeron in collaboration with Polytechnique Montréal's Chemical Engineering Department.
Under the watchful eyes of an official Guinness World Record judge, attendees were taught about chemical reactions. They also made two batches of their own neon yellow goo during the 90-minute session.
The length of the lesson and the number of people in attendance were key parts of attaining the record. The event started promptly at 2 p.m. and no one was allowed to leave until it was over.
Quebec high-diving champion Lysanne Richard, who is also known for participating in Big Brother Célébrités, attended the event. She's featured in the museum's newest exhibition, "The Science Behind World Records," and is awaiting verification of her own Guinness World Record for a synchronized high dive from two hot air balloons floating 25 m above the ground.
The exhibit is open until September 5 with a look at amazing feats, like the longest slackline ever (nearly 2 km to 250 m in height) and the greatest number of drum beats in 60 seconds (2,109 beats). Tickets are $24 for adults and $18 for teens.