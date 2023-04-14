An Immersive New VR Experience In Old Montreal Will Let You Space Walk
It's taking virtual reality to new heights (literally).
A space-themed virtual reality experience is landing in Old Montreal this summer. As of May 3, you can blast off with Space Explorers: THE INFINITE, an hour-long simulation that will transport you to the final frontier.
Join the ranks of Canadian astronauts at the Phi Centre and explore the vastness of space, as you journey through a virtual world inspired by NASA missions.
The experience will feature the first-ever spacewalk filmed in 3D and 360-degree virtual reality outside the International Space Station (ISS), giving visitors a rare opportunity to experience the Overview Effect, or the feeling of seeing Earth from a perspective only a handful of astronauts have ever had.
Visitors will also witness the Artemis I liftoff, the first step in a new chapter of lunar exploration, on an immersive wall of five giant screens. A free wandering tour will offer insight into the life of astronauts in orbit, admiring capsules filmed in virtual reality outside the ISS.
The VR experience is is based on the EMMY-Award-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the world’s biggest media project ever filmed in space created and produced by Felix & Paul Studios in collaboration with TIME Studios and NASA.
Tickets for THE INFINITE are available online for $46. Premium tickets, priced at $64 will grant an extra 10 minutes. For those who want to explore uncharted territories, this VR adventure is could be the makings of an unforgettable experience.
Space Explorers: THE INFINITE
When: May 3 to July 3 | Wednesday, Thursday & Friday: 11 a.m. to 7:45 p.m. | Saturday & Sunday: 10 a.m. to 7:45 p.m.
Where: PHI Centre, 315, rue Saint-Paul Ouest
Cost: $46 regular admission; $64 premium