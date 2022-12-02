A Sex Toys Boutique In Montreal Is Serving Free 'Aphrodisiac Hot Chocolate' This Weekend
Time to spice things up. ☕
Montrealers who are looking to spice things up in the bedroom can also spice up a cup of hot cocoa this weekend at Oui Boutique Sensuelle. The sexual wellness shop in the Plateau is serving steamy drinks for free on December 3 and 4.
Visitors who drop by can customize their hot beverage with stimulating ingredients, like cinnamon, ginger and hot pepper.
"Chocolate itself is also known to be an aphrodisiac," said store owner Suzanne Dufresne.
Aphrodisiac substances increase physical pleasure and performance. They can also boost libido and sexual potency. That doesn't mean a cup of hot cocoa will get you hot under the collar, but it will lift your mood and energy while you peruse the store.
The boutique stocks educational books and self-care products, including candles, massage oils, menstrual products and vibrators.
"Customers can find everything from sex tips, to books about attachment theory, friendship and menstrual health," said Dufresne.
Oui Boutique Sensuelle opened on the Main earlier this year. As one of few independent sexual wellness stores in the city, the store offers a more intimate shopping experience than some sex toy chain retailers. It also has a selection of personalised products and a focus on promoting sexual health and boosting intimate relationships.
"Oui wants to make sure our community is staying warm and extra cozy as days are getting colder," said Dufresne.
If you stop by this weekend, cocoa will be available on a first-come-first-served basis from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on both days.
Oui Boutique Hot Chocolate
When: December 3 to 4, from 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Where: 4357, rue Saint-Laurent
