Montreal's Build-Your-Own Sex Toy Start-Up Is Pitching A Tent In A Plateau Store This Weekend
Freely is putting the 'deal' in dildo with discounts and giveaways.
The holidays are fast approaching and even if you haven't figured out what to get everyone else in your life, there's one thing you can always gift yourself: a custom sex toy. Freely is setting up shop in a Plateau store this Saturday so you can try their interactive platform and design your own dildo or butt plug. You'll also be able to get your hands on their flagship products, one of which went viral on TikTok.
If you stop by Oui Boutique Sensuelle on November 12, you'll not only learn the ins and outs — the dildos and don'ts — of sex toy customization but also qualify for special discounts on Freely's toy catalogue. The McGill start-up is known for its creative designs, like the beer-shaped "Cold One" dildo, the tree-shaped "Hohoho" plug and the goodness-knows-where-you-put-it "Holy Grail" (choose wisely).
Freely lets users start off with one of their base shapes and then adjust the width, height, curves and angles of their toy in real time. "You can drag and drop to size your design," according to the site. The company then 3D prints the result and uses it to cast a unique toy in high-grade platinum-cure silicone using customer-chosen colours.
Attendees of Freely's pop-up will be able to participate in a template designing competition to add to the company's toy repertoire. There will be free mimosas and wine to sip while you map out your shape.
Customers will also be entered in a raffle with over $100 in prizes. Winners will receive either a $50 Freely gift card, lube and entry-level butt plug in a branded tote, or a $40 Mamie Clafoutis gift card and Oui Boutique candle.
The Saint-Laurent store stocks a variety of sexual wellness products, including books and vibrators from big brands like Bellesa and Maude. But if you decide to go Freely's custom route, you'll really get to do-it-yourself.
Freely x Oui Boutique
When: November 12, 2022
Where: Oui Boutique Sensuelle, 4357, boul Saint-Laurent