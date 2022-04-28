Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Montreal's Giant Ring Is Being Compared To A Certain Sex Toy (Among Other Things)

Stargate, genital jewelry or gaping orifice?

Senior Editor
Rendering of 'The Ring' in downtown Montreal.

Rendering of 'The Ring' in downtown Montreal.

Ivanhoé Cambridge

Chicago has the Bean. Montreal has a giant c**k ring? At least a few dozen social media users are seeing a resemblance between the sex toy and Montreal's forthcoming Ring, a 50,000-pound stainless steel sculpture set to tower above downtown Montreal's Esplanade PVM and avenue McGill College.

But that's not all. Others have likened the sculpture to an intergalactic portal.

Still many more are echoing a common refrain whenever Montreal gets nice things: why spend public money on this when you could spend money on car infrastructure?

But hey, at least we can giggle at the cock ring jokes.

There were a few other sexual references too...

Other more innocent souls saw an onion ring.

Or could The Ring actually be a Montreal's latest innovative transit solution?

from montreal

Many (many many many) others are simply baffled anyone would spend money on art instead of asphalt.

The (c**k) Ring is supposed to be installed in June.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...