Montreal's Giant Ring Is Being Compared To A Certain Sex Toy (Among Other Things)
Stargate, genital jewelry or gaping orifice?
Chicago has the Bean. Montreal has a giant c**k ring? At least a few dozen social media users are seeing a resemblance between the sex toy and Montreal's forthcoming Ring, a 50,000-pound stainless steel sculpture set to tower above downtown Montreal's Esplanade PVM and avenue McGill College.
But that's not all. Others have likened the sculpture to an intergalactic portal.
Still many more are echoing a common refrain whenever Montreal gets nice things: why spend public money on this when you could spend money on car infrastructure?
But hey, at least we can giggle at the cock ring jokes.
Really!?\nMontreal is wasting taxpayers' money on a giant c***ring!?\nI don't know whether to laugh or cry!https://twitter.com/CTVMontreal/status/1519266397293092865\u00a0\u2026— LESLIE LUDANYI (Lycanosferathropy) (@LESLIE LUDANYI (Lycanosferathropy)) 1651062971
Montr\u00e9al va maintenant \u00eatre reconnue comme la capitale mondiale du cock ring!https://twitter.com/JdeMontreal/status/1518989955284021249\u00a0\u2026— Mario Not Bros \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@Mario Not Bros \ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83d\udc89\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1651005999
Montreal's future cock ringpic.twitter.com/M92JN06s0c— Online Persona #4 (@Online Persona #4) 1651033602
One Giant "Cock Ring" to rule them allhttps://www.narcity.com/fr/montreal/anneau-gigantesque-de-30-m-arrive-a-montreal\u00a0\u2026— R\u00e9publique de Bananes #DehorslaCAQ (@R\u00e9publique de Bananes #DehorslaCAQ) 1650999816
There were a few other sexual references too...
The 30m Ring coming to downtown Montrealpic.twitter.com/6bJE3C9xgV— TOM SHANKS \ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6 (@TOM SHANKS \ud83c\udded\ud83c\uddf9\ud83c\udde8\ud83c\udde6) 1650999134
Other more innocent souls saw an onion ring.
Or could The Ring actually be a Montreal's latest innovative transit solution?
from montreal
Many (many many many) others are simply baffled anyone would spend money on art instead of asphalt.
5 millions dollars spent on a useless ring in downtown Montreal instead of fixing the millions of potholes in their streets\u2026\n\nCongrats Montreal\u2026— Ajax Fox\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Ajax Fox\ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1651063138
Montreal to install a 50,000-pound ring in its downtown core, reportedly costing $5 million. \n\nZA: For that price, this better be a portal to a dimension where there are no potholes, street garbage, bad sidewalks, and orange cones.https://montreal.ctvnews.ca/montreal-to-install-50-000-pound-ring-in-its-downtown-core-1.5877029\u00a0\u2026— Zeynep Arsel (@Zeynep Arsel) 1651069120
\u201c Can you please fix the roads?\u201d\n\nCity of Montreal: \u201cBest we can do is a 50,000 pound, 5 million dollar ring nobody asked for\u201dpic.twitter.com/j6HbM7fW6l— Alex Bernier (@Alex Bernier) 1651074975
The (c**k) Ring is supposed to be installed in June.