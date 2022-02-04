Trending Topics

Sephora Started Selling Sex Toys Online & They're Already All Sold Out

Makeup palette with a side of vibrator? Don't mind if we do!

Associate Editor
Looking for the latest makeup palette or a really good foundation? Sephora has definitely got those and then some. The personal care and beauty retailer has expanded their product line with a series of sex toys — and, as Narcity first reported, they're already sold out.

While Sephora has every skincare and makeup product under the sun, they've now hopped onto the sexual wellness bandwagon with their collection of Maude and Dame-brand intimate products.

Sephora introduced the sex toys to its online store on February 1, with a handful of products ranging from suction toys, an array of sleek and colourful vibrators, organic lubricants, sensual oils, arousal serums, and candles — they've even got soaps and bath salts (which are not to be consumed. Let's not do that again. Okay?).

The launch was such a massive success that as of the time of publication every toy is currently out of stock.

Luckily, shoppers can submit their email on Sephora to be notified when a specific product is back in stock — meanwhile, you can browse their website for an intimate item that just might stand out.

The sexual wellness items can be found under the website's Bath & Body section, where you can then navigate to their intimate care line.

If you're on a budget, the Dame Zee Bullet Vibrator comes in at only $41, while the Maude 3-Speed Flutter Tip Vibrator is a tad more pricey at $61 — but can you really put a price on self-pleasure?

