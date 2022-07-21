Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Strawberry & Raspberry Fest At 10 Quebec Farms Will Have A Smoothie Bar, Food Trucks & More

Here are the juicy details. 🍓

MTL Blog, Staff Writer
​Boxes of Quebec raspberries and strawberries. Right: Someone smiles while crouching in a field holding up a strawberry.

Boxes of Quebec raspberries and strawberries. Right: Someone smiles while crouching in a field holding up a strawberry.

@lesfraichesduquebec | Instagram

The late summer season in Quebec means berry-picking and one festival is organizing three days' worth of activities for you to stock up on the freshest local field fruits. From August 12 to 14, FestiFraîches will feature u-pick strawberry and raspberry parties, pop-up public markets, and culinary workshops across 10 farms — here are the ones that are closest to Montreal:

La Ferme Forget

About a 35-minute drive from downtown, this Laval farm will host u-pick raspberry and flower sessions daily throughout the festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with a market featuring local producers, craftsmen and bakers. A sunset yoga session will follow at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening with the corn maze open for nighttime exploration and a fire pit with marshmallows going until 11 p.m. Tickets are $8 for day entry and $15 for the Friday evening.

Le Verger Méli-Mélo

About 50 minutes west of Montreal, the Verger Méli-Mélo will have live music to serenade you while you pick your fill of raspberries during the festival. Every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can take to the fields, join a watercolour painting workshop, or check out family-friendly activities, like face painting and inflatable play areas. Dogs are even allowed on the orchard to join in the festivities! You can also peruse a mini-market with chocolate vendors and other fruit sellers to stock up on everything this season has to offer.

La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac

You can pick your own flower bouquet at this farm, about an hour away from the city, and also take your pick of fruit from the on-site mini market. The fields feature many hidden picturesque spots with a wooden swing and piano placed between flower beds, so you can take the perfect photo of your experience. Tables are also arranged among the flowers for a farm-fresh picnic. You can even get a "FestiLunch" meal for under $20, made with grilled meat and veggie options, and a fruit smoothie all with fresh ingredients from the farm. Entry is $15.50 for 4 hours, and dogs are allowed to accompany visitors.

Les Jardins d’Abbotsford

You can pick flowers at this farm, just outside Granby, while sipping on a homemade strawberry slushie. A mini market will feature a Colombian coffee stand, a local vineyard, honey seller and donut maker, among other vendors. You can also grab refreshments from a smoothie bar and lunch from the La Braoule food truck. On Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can also participate in a corn roast, line dance or water balloon battle. The petting farm with chickens, foals, donkeys, calves, rabbits, and goats will be open. There are also four scheduled painting workshops ($75 per person) you'll have to register for ahead of time.

Fraises Gaétan Roy

This farm is about an hour northeast of Montreal. All weekend long, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can check out its mini market with macaroon makers, knitters, wine tastings and garlic sellers, among other artisanal stands. On Saturday, a tropical party with salsa music and a dance troupe will keep the festive spirit alive. Beer, wine, sangria, and fruit skewers will be sold on-site. There's even a giant raspberry made of candy to win on Sunday, as a reward for the person who takes the prettiest photo of the farm.

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...