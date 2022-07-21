A Strawberry & Raspberry Fest At 10 Quebec Farms Will Have A Smoothie Bar, Food Trucks & More
Here are the juicy details. 🍓
The late summer season in Quebec means berry-picking and one festival is organizing three days' worth of activities for you to stock up on the freshest local field fruits. From August 12 to 14, FestiFraîches will feature u-pick strawberry and raspberry parties, pop-up public markets, and culinary workshops across 10 farms — here are the ones that are closest to Montreal:
La Ferme Forget
About a 35-minute drive from downtown, this Laval farm will host u-pick raspberry and flower sessions daily throughout the festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., along with a market featuring local producers, craftsmen and bakers. A sunset yoga session will follow at 7:30 p.m. on Friday evening with the corn maze open for nighttime exploration and a fire pit with marshmallows going until 11 p.m. Tickets are $8 for day entry and $15 for the Friday evening.
Le Verger Méli-Mélo
About 50 minutes west of Montreal, the Verger Méli-Mélo will have live music to serenade you while you pick your fill of raspberries during the festival. Every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., you can take to the fields, join a watercolour painting workshop, or check out family-friendly activities, like face painting and inflatable play areas. Dogs are even allowed on the orchard to join in the festivities! You can also peruse a mini-market with chocolate vendors and other fruit sellers to stock up on everything this season has to offer.
La Belle de Coteau-du-Lac
You can pick your own flower bouquet at this farm, about an hour away from the city, and also take your pick of fruit from the on-site mini market. The fields feature many hidden picturesque spots with a wooden swing and piano placed between flower beds, so you can take the perfect photo of your experience. Tables are also arranged among the flowers for a farm-fresh picnic. You can even get a "FestiLunch" meal for under $20, made with grilled meat and veggie options, and a fruit smoothie all with fresh ingredients from the farm. Entry is $15.50 for 4 hours, and dogs are allowed to accompany visitors.
Les Jardins d’Abbotsford
You can pick flowers at this farm, just outside Granby, while sipping on a homemade strawberry slushie. A mini market will feature a Colombian coffee stand, a local vineyard, honey seller and donut maker, among other vendors. You can also grab refreshments from a smoothie bar and lunch from the La Braoule food truck. On Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., you can also participate in a corn roast, line dance or water balloon battle. The petting farm with chickens, foals, donkeys, calves, rabbits, and goats will be open. There are also four scheduled painting workshops ($75 per person) you'll have to register for ahead of time.
Fraises Gaétan Roy
This farm is about an hour northeast of Montreal. All weekend long, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., you can check out its mini market with macaroon makers, knitters, wine tastings and garlic sellers, among other artisanal stands. On Saturday, a tropical party with salsa music and a dance troupe will keep the festive spirit alive. Beer, wine, sangria, and fruit skewers will be sold on-site. There's even a giant raspberry made of candy to win on Sunday, as a reward for the person who takes the prettiest photo of the farm.