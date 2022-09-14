A 'Tokyo Drift'-Style Car Show With 250+ Vehicles Is Coming To The Montreal South Shore
It's this weekend!🚗
Calling all Vin Diesel admirers and auto lovers! The Driven Canadian Aftermarket Car Show will return to Brossard on September 17 in an underground parking garage at the Quartier DIX30 shopping centre.
A showcase for automobile culture and aftermarket parts and services, this Tokyo Drift-themed event is open to all Quebecers looking to discover the latest automotive trends, or connect with other petrolheads.
This upcoming edition will feature over 250 modified cars, special international guests and local businesses.
Four exhibitors will be offering exclusive products at discounted prices: Yokohama Tire Canada, RAUH-Welt Begriff, Boost The North and Wrap MTL.
If you think your ride stands a chance, you can register it to compete among other attendees for titles like "best car overall," "judge's choice," "best commercial display," "best show team," "best in class" or "best in show."
Tickets will be available at the gate, but you'll save $5 and stand a chance to win prizes by purchasing a pass online beforehand.
Pets aren't allowed in the venue but you are welcome to bring cameras to capture this special exhibit.
Montreal's Driven Canadian Aftermarket Car Show
Cost:
- $20/adult on presale
- $25/adult on the day of the event
- $10 for children (5-7 years old ) and seniors (+65)
When: September 17, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Where: Quartier DIX30 Covered Parkade, 6000 Boulevard Leduc, Brossard