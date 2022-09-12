A Pop-Up Sneaker Sale Promising 'Many, Many Unique' Kicks Is Coming To Montreal This Week
Calling all sneakerheads! 👟
Montreal sneaker company SneakPeak Universe is back for yet another sneaker sale this week for its Make It Pop event on Thursday, September 15 (postponed from September 13 due to bad weather).* So, if you're a fellow sneakerhead lookin' to score a sweet pair of kicks, then this shoe extravaganza just might be for you.
The event will give registered attendees the opportunity to buy, sell and even trade sneakers, streetwear and artworks all while networking with other sneaker enthusiasts from across the 514. The sale will take place at Barley Cereal Bar on rue Notre-Dame O. between 5 p.m. and 11 p.m.
Organizers promise a vast selection of sneakers, accessories and designer and vintage items from some of the city's best vendors.
If you just so happen to be one of the first 100 people in line, SneakPeak Universe is offering up a special giveaway — so get there quick.
The Make It Pop event will also have on-site premium shoe cleaning for anyone in attendance. And the best part? It's totally free! Who doesn't love a clean pair of sneaks, amirite?
If you're trekking to the sale after work and don't have time to grab a bite, don't fret, Sneakeats will be serving charcoal-grilled snacks. The event will also have a HypeCarnival section with games and chances to win prizes including a brand-new pair of Air Jordans.
Additionally, Sneakpeak will have on-site gaming going on with both an NBA 2K and Super Smash Bros tournament, where a cash prize of $1,000 will be up for grabs.
As if the sale, cleaning service, and contests weren't enough, you can also get your hair cut by a professional barber so that both you and your sneakers will look fresh AF.
SneakPeak Universe Pop-Up Sale
When: September 15 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Address: Barley Cereal Bar, 2613, rue Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
*This article has been updated.