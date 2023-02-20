A Woman Was Found Dead In A Montreal Apartment
Police have labelled her death suspicious.
This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.
The Montreal police are investigating after a woman was found dead in a Montreal apartment Sunday afternoon. Investigators have labelled her death "suspicious."
Police say the woman was 54 years old. The apartment is located on rue de Liège, which runs a few blocks north of Parc Jarry in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood.
In a Monday morning update, SPVM spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant told the media that investigators had discovered "traces of violence" on her body.
The police Major Crimes Unit had taken over the investigation and was still analyzing the scene as of 4 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.