An STM Bus Crashed Into A Building After It Apparently Got Hit By A Car (PHOTOS)

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

An STM bus crashed into a building near the intersection of rues Clark and Beaubien.

LandrySerge47 | Twitter

An STM bus crashed into a building near the corner of rues Beaubien and Clark in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a collision with another vehicle early Thursday morning.

Photos shared with MTL Blog and its sister outlet Narcity Québec show significant damage to the façade of a one-storey brick structure.

STM spokesperson Philippe Déry said preliminary details obtained by the transit company suggested that the bus ran into the building after it was hit by a car that didn't have right of way.

Déry said no passengers were injured but the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

