An STM Bus Crashed Into A Building After It Apparently Got Hit By A Car (PHOTOS)
The bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
An STM bus crashed into a building near the corner of rues Beaubien and Clark in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal borough after a collision with another vehicle early Thursday morning.
Photos shared with MTL Blog and its sister outlet Narcity Québec show significant damage to the façade of a one-storey brick structure.
An STM crashed into a building near the intersection of rues Clark and Beaubien.LandrySerge47 | Twitter
STM spokesperson Philippe Déry said preliminary details obtained by the transit company suggested that the bus ran into the building after it was hit by a car that didn't have right of way.
An STM bus crashed into a building near the intersection of rues Clark and Beaubien.@nicky.fournier | Instagram
Déry said no passengers were injured but the bus driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.