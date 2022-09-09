An STM Bus Crashed Into A Parked Truck After The Driver Allegedly Fell Asleep
The STM is investigating.
The STM is investigating after one of its drivers allegedly fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a parked truck, the company confirmed to MTL Blog. Agence QMI was the first to report this story.
The incident occurred near the intersection of boulevards Maurice-Duplessis and Marc-Aurèle-Fortin in Rivière-des-Prairies at around 2:30 a.m. Friday. It was a 380 bus travelling west.
STM spokesperson Philippe Déry said the driver was alone on the bus at the time of the crash and uninjured but taken to the hospital nonetheless as a precautionary measure. The parked truck was empty.
"We are taking this incident very seriously and our experts are conducting a technical investigation," Déry added. Investigators are set to meet with the driver to try to figure out what happened.
"Such incidents are very rare and our drivers are made aware of the importance of remaining vigilant at all times while driving and of being aware of their fatigue signals," the spokesperson concluded.
