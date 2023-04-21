Anti-Drink-Spiking Guards Will Be Available In Some Montreal Bars
Organizers say the goal is not "to put the burden on potential victims, but rather to raise awareness about safe and responsible behaviour."
Police and organization Éduc'alcool will be handing out 10,000 aluminum drink guards at Montreal bars and local events. The project, called "Check ton verre," aims to prevent spiking and "excessive alcohol consumption."
"For witnesses, unwitting intoxicants and victims alike, the pilot project draws attention to individual responsibilities, but also to collective actions regarding alcohol consumption."
The organization hopes the campaign will encourage witnesses to report any "unintentional intoxication event" to police.
The drink guards also include a QR code directing consumers to a tool they can use to monitor their blood alcohol level.
In statements, provincial and municipal officials said they're working to end the unauthorized use of synthetic drugs such as GHB, which, according to the federal government, can cause inebriation, loss of inhibition and memory loss, and has been used by sexual assault perpetrators.
"For many years, the SPVM has taken the issue of synthetic drugs and intoxication, whether intentional or unintentional, very seriously, and we are sparing no effort to tackle it, both in terms of prevention and repression," SPVM Assistant Director of the Criminal Investigations Branch Sophie Roy said in the release.
"In the meantime," Quebec Public Security Minister François Bonnardel added, "I want to give those who want to ensure their own safety the tools to do so."
"I would also like this pilot project to lead the industry to adopt a caring approach towards its clientele and victims."