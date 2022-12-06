Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

​Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting A 36-Hour Party With All-Night Music & Bar Service​

Mark your calendar for the mid-May soirée.

MTL Blog, Associate Editor
​Hundreds of people dance in front of a DJ under a red glowing projection of the words, 'Non Stop'.

Hundreds of people dance in front of a DJ under a red glowing projection of the words, 'Non Stop'.

@mtl2424 | Instagram

Montreal's next all-night shindig with extended bar service is returning for a full 36-hours — this time in the Old Port. Partiers at the NON-STOP event from May 19 to 21 will get panoramic views of the Saint Lawrence River as they dance the night away in the Pavillon Jacques-Cartier.

The party is the finale of the Montreal Night Summit, an four-day conference on the future of city nightlife organized by MTL 24/24. The org is behind the creation of the Night Council and its 'after-hours mayor' which acts as a go-between for the city and its most nocturnal residents.

"Night is not only time, it is also space. Space to bond, build, dance, dream, create, experience and celebrate the cities we inhabit, together," organizers wrote about their upcoming event.

Speakers from Europe, the US, Canada and Quebec will converge on Montreal to present on urban development and planning, transformation of industrial spaces, cultural venues and night governance models, among many other topics.

Headliners participating in the conference will be announced in February 2023. Tickets for the conference and lengthy party will also become available early next year.

MTL 24/24 launched its first NON-STOP event in May of this year with five DJS performing a 29-hour show. Bars stayed open around the clock, a move officially approved by the city, as part of a pilot project investigating the viability of extending opening hours and bar service at late-night venues.

This time around, the party will last a full seven hours longer. Party on, Montreal!

NONSTOP 2023

When: May 17 to 21, 2023

Where: Pavillion Jacques-Cartier, 2, rue de la Commune Est

Website

    Sofia Misenheimer
    MTL Blog, Associate Editor
    Sofia Misenheimer is an Associate Editor for MTL Blog focused on gas prices in Montreal and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...