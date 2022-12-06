Montreal's Old Port Is Hosting A 36-Hour Party With All-Night Music & Bar Service
Mark your calendar for the mid-May soirée.
Montreal's next all-night shindig with extended bar service is returning for a full 36-hours — this time in the Old Port. Partiers at the NON-STOP event from May 19 to 21 will get panoramic views of the Saint Lawrence River as they dance the night away in the Pavillon Jacques-Cartier.
The party is the finale of the Montreal Night Summit, an four-day conference on the future of city nightlife organized by MTL 24/24. The org is behind the creation of the Night Council and its 'after-hours mayor' which acts as a go-between for the city and its most nocturnal residents.
"Night is not only time, it is also space. Space to bond, build, dance, dream, create, experience and celebrate the cities we inhabit, together," organizers wrote about their upcoming event.
Speakers from Europe, the US, Canada and Quebec will converge on Montreal to present on urban development and planning, transformation of industrial spaces, cultural venues and night governance models, among many other topics.
Headliners participating in the conference will be announced in February 2023. Tickets for the conference and lengthy party will also become available early next year.
MTL 24/24 launched its first NON-STOP event in May of this year with five DJS performing a 29-hour show. Bars stayed open around the clock, a move officially approved by the city, as part of a pilot project investigating the viability of extending opening hours and bar service at late-night venues.
This time around, the party will last a full seven hours longer. Party on, Montreal!
NONSTOP 2023
When: May 17 to 21, 2023
Where: Pavillion Jacques-Cartier, 2, rue de la Commune Est