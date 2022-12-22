7 Montreal Events In 2023 Have Been Given All-Nighter Status With Extended Alcohol Service
They're all happening in the first quarter of 2023.
Party animals rejoice! The city of Montreal gave the green light for extending alcohol sales after 3 a.m. at several upcoming 2023 parties. This means you'll be able to dance and drink all night long, as part of a pilot project aiming to give a boost to downtown nightlife.
“Montreal is recognized in Quebec and elsewhere in the world as a festive city. The City of Montreal is committed to supporting nightlife in Montreal, an essential industry that meets the needs of local night owls and contributes to the international influence of the metropolis," said Luc Rabouin, the person in charge of the economic and commercial development on the executive committee of the City of Montreal.
The results of the pilot project will be analyzed to eventually develop a new nightlife policy, without affecting the quality of life of Montrealers who live nearby. The party organizers who have been granted the privilege of selling booze after 3 a.m. are:
- Exposé noir at Fonderie Darling (January 14, 2023 from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.)
- PHI Muse inc. (date to be confirmed)
- Igloofest Soirées at SAT (February, 11 2023 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.)
- MAPP_MTL et SHIFT RADIO at Club Soda (January 21, 2023 from 10 p.m.to 8 a.m.)
- Société des arts technologiques (date to be confirmed)
- Montréal en lumière at MTelus (February 25, 2023)
- Livart (date to be confirmed)