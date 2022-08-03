Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Ardene's Massive Montreal Warehouse Sale Is Back With Prices As Low As $2-3 (PHOTOS)

And there's no end date in sight yet!

It's the end of summer, and you know what that means: fast fashion retailer Ardene's giant Montreal warehouse sale is back on. Kicking off Wednesday, August 3, this massive annual sale offers clothes, shoes and accessories at prices as low as two to three dollars per item.

Bags and more tops for $3 to $5.Bags and more tops for $3 to $5.The Famous Ardene Warehouse Sale | Facebook

The warehouse is located near Namur metro station and will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. Photos posted to the warehouse sale's Facebook page show racks upon racks of clothing for sale, bins full of nail polish, crates of shoes and a swath of single-use face masks. But just how cheap are these discounts?

Discounted shoe section of the Ardene warehouse.Discounted shoe section of the Ardene warehouse.The Famous Ardene Warehouse Sale | Facebook

From the pictures, it seems that most tops are listed between $3 and $5, with handbags coming in a little pricier (relatively speaking) at $8 to $10 each. There are also body care and cosmetic products available for sale, although you can't test them in the warehouse, so it might be good to know what you want before you go.

Tops on sale for $5.Tops on sale for $5.The Famous Ardene Warehouse Sale | Facebook

There are wallets, wall decor, and hair care supplies for as little as $3, and if this is starting to sound overwhelming, don't worry -- you have time. The sale's organizers have yet to announce an end date for the sale.

Ardene Warehouse Sale

When: Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Ardene Warehouse, 5255, rue Jean-Talon O.

Cost: $1 to $10

Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible

Website

