Audi Is Bringing Its Immersive 'House Of Progress' Expo To Montreal & It's Free To Attend
Audi will exhibit its "grandsphere concept car" in Canada for the first time.
Audi's House of Progress, billed as an "immersive" multi-day event showcasing the brand's innovation and "forward-thinking commitment to sustainability," is coming to Montreal. It will be the first stop in North America and follows shows in Tokyo, São Paulo and Milan.
Audi promises an exposition of its "rich history of performance, digitization and design," including a display of its electric vehicles and the first Canadian presentation of its so-called "grandsphere concept car," described in a press release shared with MTL Blog as "the second in a series of visionary concept cars that provides a glimpse of how tomorrow's first-class automotive comfort will look."
The House of Progress is also advertised as a platform for discussions about the future of automotive transportation, including panels with as-yet unnamed "thought-leaders" representing a variety of disciplines.
Prospective attendees can sign up for 60-minute tours showing off Audi design mechanics and the "art of aerodynamics."
The House of Progress will take place between October 12 and 16 in Old Montreal. It will be open to the public beginning on the 13th. Panel discussions commence on the 14th.
It's free to attend, but guests will have to sign up for a time slot online.
Get a summary of the details below.
Audi House of Progress Montreal
Courtesy of Audi
Price: Free to attend
When: October 12 to 16, 2022; open to the public from October 13 to 16.
Where: 417, rue Berri, Montreal, QC