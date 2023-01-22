Search on MTL Blog

12 Available Montreal Jobs That Don't Require Any Experience & Still Pay Up To $30 Hourly

Just keep your expectations realistic, okay?

Staff Writer
Someone does landscaping work in the summer. Right: A truck carrying logs travels down a wintry Canadian highway.

Look, I read the Instagram comments. I get it. I know you want a job that pays over $100,000 with all the eligibility requirements of a part-time cat-sitting gig. You want a six-figure salary for your stunning accomplishments like fluency in one language and the ability to hold your breath for thirty seconds. Face it: that job does NOT exist!

While I might not be able to solve that puzzle for you, if you're looking to be paid well despite having little experience, these jobs might be what you're looking for. Often, you'll need to be physically fit and/or willing to work long hours. I'm sorry, man, this is the best I could do.

Cleaner

Salary: $19 per hour

Company: Bawarchi Indian Cuisine

Who Should Apply: Anyone willing to clean things professionally!

Apply here

Construction labourer

Salary: $20 per hour

Company: Benjamila Construction, Inc.

Who Should Apply: French-speaking, strong people ready to clean, load, unload, mix, pour, spread and level whatever needs cleaning, loading, unloading, mixing, pouring, spreading or leveling.

Apply here

Car washer

Salary: $16 to $18 per hour

Company: Groupe Contant, Inc.

Who Should Apply: French speakers who enjoy cleaning cars and can see themselves doing so for money.

Apply here

Millwork assembler — wood products manufacturing

Salary: $18 per hour

Company: Cabanons Fontaine, Inc.

Who Should Apply: This French role requires some knowledge of first aid and forklifts (and/or cranes), but beyond that, you're good to go.

Apply here

Fabrication welder

Salary: $20 to $30 per hour

Company: Soudure absolue, Inc.

Who Should Apply: People with a working knowledge of French and some interest in welding could be good candidates for this role.

Apply here

Kitchen helper

Salary: $16 to $18 per hour

Company: Monardos Services, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks English or French!

Apply here

Production helper

Salary: $16.50 to $22.50

Company: Les produits de viande Pac-Rite, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Anyone comfortable working in a chilled environment and handling occasionally raw products.

Apply here

Landscape worker

Salary: $20 to $25 per hour

Company: Aménagement paysager Artifex

Who Should Apply: French speakers willing to work in hot, noisy and dusty conditions should apply.

Apply here

Kitchen helper

Salary: $15 to $19 per hour

Company: Tassot créole, Inc.

Who Should Apply: French-speakers (and especially Haitian créole speakers) can apply for this role.

Apply here

Customer service agent

Salary: $18 to $20 per hour

Company: Foyers Supreme, Inc.

Who Should Apply: You must be bilingual, but that's the only requirement!

Apply here

Shipper-receiver

Salary: $23 to $25 per hour

Company: Foyers Supreme, Inc.

Who Should Apply: Once again, you just need to be bilingual for this role.

Apply here

Building custodian

Salary: $15 to $18 per hour

Company: Club Atwater S.E.C.

Who Should Apply: Anyone who can perform physical labour that involves repetitive tasks, bending, crouching and kneeling.

Apply here

    Willa Holt
    Staff Writer
    Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog focused on apartments for rent and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
