12 Available Montreal Jobs That Don't Require Any Experience & Still Pay Up To $30 Hourly
Just keep your expectations realistic, okay?
Look, I read the Instagram comments. I get it. I know you want a job that pays over $100,000 with all the eligibility requirements of a part-time cat-sitting gig. You want a six-figure salary for your stunning accomplishments like fluency in one language and the ability to hold your breath for thirty seconds. Face it: that job does NOT exist!
While I might not be able to solve that puzzle for you, if you're looking to be paid well despite having little experience, these jobs might be what you're looking for. Often, you'll need to be physically fit and/or willing to work long hours. I'm sorry, man, this is the best I could do.
Cleaner
Salary: $19 per hour
Company: Bawarchi Indian Cuisine
Who Should Apply: Anyone willing to clean things professionally!
Construction labourer
Salary: $20 per hour
Company: Benjamila Construction, Inc.
Who Should Apply: French-speaking, strong people ready to clean, load, unload, mix, pour, spread and level whatever needs cleaning, loading, unloading, mixing, pouring, spreading or leveling.
Car washer
Salary: $16 to $18 per hour
Company: Groupe Contant, Inc.
Who Should Apply: French speakers who enjoy cleaning cars and can see themselves doing so for money.
Millwork assembler — wood products manufacturing
Salary: $18 per hour
Company: Cabanons Fontaine, Inc.
Who Should Apply: This French role requires some knowledge of first aid and forklifts (and/or cranes), but beyond that, you're good to go.
Fabrication welder
Salary: $20 to $30 per hour
Company: Soudure absolue, Inc.
Who Should Apply: People with a working knowledge of French and some interest in welding could be good candidates for this role.
Kitchen helper
Salary: $16 to $18 per hour
Company: Monardos Services, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone who speaks English or French!
Production helper
Salary: $16.50 to $22.50
Company: Les produits de viande Pac-Rite, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Anyone comfortable working in a chilled environment and handling occasionally raw products.
Landscape worker
Salary: $20 to $25 per hour
Company: Aménagement paysager Artifex
Who Should Apply: French speakers willing to work in hot, noisy and dusty conditions should apply.
Kitchen helper
Salary: $15 to $19 per hour
Company: Tassot créole, Inc.
Who Should Apply: French-speakers (and especially Haitian créole speakers) can apply for this role.
Customer service agent
Salary: $18 to $20 per hour
Company: Foyers Supreme, Inc.
Who Should Apply: You must be bilingual, but that's the only requirement!
Shipper-receiver
Salary: $23 to $25 per hour
Company: Foyers Supreme, Inc.
Who Should Apply: Once again, you just need to be bilingual for this role.
Building custodian
Salary: $15 to $18 per hour
Company: Club Atwater S.E.C.
Who Should Apply: Anyone who can perform physical labour that involves repetitive tasks, bending, crouching and kneeling.
