6 Open Government Of Canada Jobs That All Pay Over $90,000 A Year

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
If you've been looking to score a job with the Government of Canada, then we've totally got you covered. The federal government is currently hiring for several positions in a handful of fields and each role pays over $90,000 a year.

You can score a job in one of the many departments the feds are hiring in including the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Transport Canada and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, to name a few.

Additionally, you'll be given access to a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.

The positions require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and significant past experience. If you've got what the feds are looking for, then apply away.

Manager of Policy

Salary: $113,124 to $129,869

Department: Indigenous Services Canada

Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in economics, sociology, or statistics. Various language requirements are in place for this role, as is a security clearance check. Experience in advising senior management, working collaboratively and leading initiatives related to the collection, development, governance or use of data is necessary for this role.

Apply here

Quality Management System Expert

Salary: $93,435 to $112,829

Department: Health Canada

Who Should Apply: Graduation with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in microbiology, chemistry, mechanical engineering, pharmacy or food science is required for this position. Candidates must have experience in providing training related to quality management systems and leading working groups or projects. Additionally, various language requirements are in place for this role and applicants must be able and willing to undergo a reliability and security status clearance check.

Apply here

Senior Specialist, Policy Analysis

Salary: $94,388

Department: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Who Should Apply: Candidates must have an undergraduate degree in economics, public administration, urban planning, geography or environmental studies, per the job listing. A minimum of seven years of experience in policy is necessary for this role, as is the ability to demonstrate qualitative and quantitative analytical skills to develop policy options and assess expected outcomes.

Apply here

Manager, Data & Analytical Insights

Salary: $109,700 to $141,900

Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada

Who Should Apply: According to the job post, applicants must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in business, commerce, economics, finance, mathematics, actuarial science, statistics or applied statistics, and accounting. Experience related to banking, insurance and analytics is a major asset. English essential is required for this role.

Apply here

Senior Communications Advisor

Salary: $95,209 to $102,712

Department: Transport Canada

Who Should Apply: In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a post-secondary institution or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or related experience, per the job listing. Experience providing advice to management regarding communications activities and issues and writing a variety of communications products for public audiences is a must.

Apply here

IT Director

Salary: $115,754 to $150,842

Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada

Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology and/or information management. Experience in leading and providing the lead technical role on complex IT projects as well as designing and delivering presentations, briefings and recommendations for senior management is necessary for this position.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

    Mike Chaar
    Associate Editor, MTL Blog
    Mike Chaar is an Assistant Editor for MTL Blog focused on recalls in Canada and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
