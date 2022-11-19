6 Open Government Of Canada Jobs That All Pay Over $90,000 A Year
Get those CVs ready!
If you've been looking to score a job with the Government of Canada, then we've totally got you covered. The federal government is currently hiring for several positions in a handful of fields and each role pays over $90,000 a year.
You can score a job in one of the many departments the feds are hiring in including the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, Transport Canada and the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada, to name a few.
Additionally, you'll be given access to a slew of sweet benefits. As an employee of the federal government, you would be entitled to a health care plan, dental plan, disability insurance, and vacation and leave packages.
The positions require specific qualifications, including bilingualism, post-secondary education, and significant past experience. If you've got what the feds are looking for, then apply away.
Manager of Policy
Salary: $113,124 to $129,869
Department: Indigenous Services Canada
Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in economics, sociology, or statistics. Various language requirements are in place for this role, as is a security clearance check. Experience in advising senior management, working collaboratively and leading initiatives related to the collection, development, governance or use of data is necessary for this role.
Quality Management System Expert
Salary: $93,435 to $112,829
Department: Health Canada
Who Should Apply: Graduation with a degree from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in microbiology, chemistry, mechanical engineering, pharmacy or food science is required for this position. Candidates must have experience in providing training related to quality management systems and leading working groups or projects. Additionally, various language requirements are in place for this role and applicants must be able and willing to undergo a reliability and security status clearance check.
Senior Specialist, Policy Analysis
Salary: $94,388
Department: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation
Who Should Apply: Candidates must have an undergraduate degree in economics, public administration, urban planning, geography or environmental studies, per the job listing. A minimum of seven years of experience in policy is necessary for this role, as is the ability to demonstrate qualitative and quantitative analytical skills to develop policy options and assess expected outcomes.
Manager, Data & Analytical Insights
Salary: $109,700 to $141,900
Department: Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions Canada
Who Should Apply: According to the job post, applicants must have a degree from a post-secondary institution with a specialization in business, commerce, economics, finance, mathematics, actuarial science, statistics or applied statistics, and accounting. Experience related to banking, insurance and analytics is a major asset. English essential is required for this role.
Senior Communications Advisor
Salary: $95,209 to $102,712
Department: Transport Canada
Who Should Apply: In order to be eligible for this position, candidates must have a degree from a post-secondary institution or an acceptable combination of education, training, and/or related experience, per the job listing. Experience providing advice to management regarding communications activities and issues and writing a variety of communications products for public audiences is a must.
IT Director
Salary: $115,754 to $150,842
Department: Fisheries and Oceans Canada
Who Should Apply: Per the job posting, candidates must have graduated from a two-year program of study from a recognized post-secondary institution with a specialization in computer science, information technology and/or information management. Experience in leading and providing the lead technical role on complex IT projects as well as designing and delivering presentations, briefings and recommendations for senior management is necessary for this position.
