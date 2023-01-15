These 8 Montreal Jobs Pay Over $100,000 & Yes, You'll Need To Be At Least Partially Qualified
Hopefully you know how to code!
Is it time for a change? Maybe your current job doesn't have the benefits you want, or you want to work from home. Or maybe you just want a little more cash to cushion your daily grind in the cogs of the capitalist machine.
Well, wanting a higher salary isn't a crime — and maybe you're "rage applying" to jobs in the hopes that you'll garner a raise or some extra respect. No matter where you're at in your life, these high-paying Montreal jobs could very well help you boost your income and further your career, one application at a time.
Oh, right. You do have to have qualifications that are actually worth $100,000, otherwise this list might be disappointing.
Senior software developer
Salary: $120,000 to $150,000
Company: Intrado
Who Should Apply: Applicants will need a Bachelor's in computer science and at least four years of relevant experience, and a talent for asynchronous programming.
Senior sales engineer
Salary: $150,000 to $170,000
Company: Altair Engineering
Who Should Apply: French-speaking bilingual people with at least three years of technical sales experience and a Bachelor's in an engineering or science field would be well-positioned to apply for this role.
Senior director, health and prevention
Salary: $103,378 to $129,222
Company: Canadian Red Cross
Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with medicine- or public-health-related degrees and at least seven years of "progressive health management experience" could consider this role as a next step.
Court enforcement officer
Salary: $100,000 to $123,000
Company: Hiring through TechnoGénie
Who Should Apply: Extremely ethical people with ten years of relevant engineering and administrative experience and a Bachelor's in engineering would be good fits for this position.
Financial director
Salary: $120,000
Company: Nuera Air
Who Should Apply: Fluently bilingual with over 15 years of experience "in a multi-layered, global organization," the star candidate for this job is a CPA with a good track record in financial systems.
Marketing director
Salary: $120,000
Company: Project Recapture, Inc.
Who Should Apply: People with five or more years of experience in staff recruitment, marketing plans, client interactions and marketing strategies could apply to this role, which requires both French and English.
Regional engineer — aircraft certification
Salary: $104,135 to $121,451
Company: Transport Canada - National Aircraft Certification
Who Should Apply: Aircraft enthusiasts with six or more years of experience "in the design, development, testing, in-service support, or certification of aeronautical products" should consider this job, which also requires three or more years of experience in designing aircraft structures.
Director of software engineering
Salary: $150,000 to $170,000
Company: The Grid Group Corporation
Who Should Apply: Folks with "a working knowledge of DevOps," six years of software development experience and four years of experience leading a development team should apply for this senior role.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.