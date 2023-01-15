Search on MTL Blog

These 8 Montreal Jobs Pay Over $100,000 & Yes, You'll Need To Be At Least Partially Qualified

Hopefully you know how to code!

Staff Writer
Montreal's Palais de Justice occupied by crowds of people.

Isabel Poulin | Dreamstime

Is it time for a change? Maybe your current job doesn't have the benefits you want, or you want to work from home. Or maybe you just want a little more cash to cushion your daily grind in the cogs of the capitalist machine.

Well, wanting a higher salary isn't a crime — and maybe you're "rage applying" to jobs in the hopes that you'll garner a raise or some extra respect. No matter where you're at in your life, these high-paying Montreal jobs could very well help you boost your income and further your career, one application at a time.

Oh, right. You do have to have qualifications that are actually worth $100,000, otherwise this list might be disappointing.

Senior software developer

Salary: $120,000 to $150,000

Company: Intrado

Who Should Apply: Applicants will need a Bachelor's in computer science and at least four years of relevant experience, and a talent for asynchronous programming.

Apply here

Senior sales engineer

Salary: $150,000 to $170,000

Company: Altair Engineering

Who Should Apply: French-speaking bilingual people with at least three years of technical sales experience and a Bachelor's in an engineering or science field would be well-positioned to apply for this role.

Apply here

Senior director, health and prevention

Salary: $103,378 to $129,222

Company: Canadian Red Cross

Who Should Apply: Bilingual people with medicine- or public-health-related degrees and at least seven years of "progressive health management experience" could consider this role as a next step.

Apply here

Court enforcement officer

Salary: $100,000 to $123,000

Company: Hiring through TechnoGénie

Who Should Apply: Extremely ethical people with ten years of relevant engineering and administrative experience and a Bachelor's in engineering would be good fits for this position.

Apply here

Financial director

Salary: $120,000

Company: Nuera Air

Who Should Apply: Fluently bilingual with over 15 years of experience "in a multi-layered, global organization," the star candidate for this job is a CPA with a good track record in financial systems.

Apply here

Marketing director

Salary: $120,000

Company: Project Recapture, Inc.

Who Should Apply: People with five or more years of experience in staff recruitment, marketing plans, client interactions and marketing strategies could apply to this role, which requires both French and English.

Apply here

Regional engineer — aircraft certification

Salary: $104,135 to $121,451

Company: Transport Canada - National Aircraft Certification

Who Should Apply: Aircraft enthusiasts with six or more years of experience "in the design, development, testing, in-service support, or certification of aeronautical products" should consider this job, which also requires three or more years of experience in designing aircraft structures.

Apply here

Director of software engineering

Salary: $150,000 to $170,000

Company: The Grid Group Corporation

Who Should Apply: Folks with "a working knowledge of DevOps," six years of software development experience and four years of experience leading a development team should apply for this senior role.

Apply here

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

