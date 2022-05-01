Beloved Montreal Restaurant Pataterie Chez Philippe Is Closing Its Doors For Good
All good things come to an end! 😞
There are only a few Montreal restaurants that have truly stood the test of time, and Pataterie Chez Philippe is one of them...well, was. The beloved resto is known for being a classic counter-service hamburger joint that made some delish poutines, sandwiches, and steamies.
Why are we talking about them in the past tense for? Well, Pataterie Chez Philippe is soon to be no more.
On April 28, the restaurant took to its Facebook page to share that it would officially be closing its doors as of May 13, 2022.
Pataterie Chez Philippe | Facebook
"They say every good thing has an end," Pataterie Chez Philippe wrote. "I am posting here one last time to let our loyal customers know that after 59 years of operation the restaurant will be closing for good on May 13th."
The restaurant opened its doors in 1962, serving up a simple menu of $.0.10 fries, $0.20 steamies, and fish n' chips for $0.45 — gosh how times have changed!
Today, they are known for being a classic Quebec-style counter serving up various burgers, hot chicken sandwiches, club sandwiches, hot dogs, fries, and of course, poutines.
Located in the Gay Village patrons only have two more weeks to get their hands on some of Pataterie Chez Philippe's divine food. However, it's important to note that the schedule will be changed for the next couple of weeks.
Per Pataterie Chez Philippe's Facebook post, the restaurant will undergo a final change to the schedule and will only be open on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
"On behalf of my father Philippe who is no longer here to tell you and the whole team, we say thank you for all these years. It was a pleasure to serve you," the restaurant wrote.
Au revoir Pataterie Chez Philippe!