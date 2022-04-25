Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
poutine fest

A Poutine Fest Is Coming To Montreal This Week & You Can Try 17 Different Poutines

There's a fried dumpling poutine.

Senior Editor
Poutines at Le Grand Poutinefest.

Poutines at Le Grand Poutinefest.

Le Grand FoodFest | Facebook

Le Grand Poutinefest, an annual celebration of the staple québécois dish, is launching its 2022 edition with a first stop in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough starting April 28. The festival will feature 17 takes on the traditional pile of fries, gravy and cheese curds — many of them a bit eccentric.

They include a pulled pork poutine, a piri-piri chicken poutine, a double bacon cheeseburger poutine, a General Tao chicken poutine, and a fried dumpling poutine — as well as a classic poutine for the poutine purists.

On the dessert menu are three types of Croquignole donuts: one with sugar and cinnamon; one with strawberry, Nutella and whipped cream; one with raspberry, Nutella and whipped cream; and one with apple, caramel and whipped cream.

Lemonade and Archibald-brand beers will be available to wash it all down.

Poutinefest will make at least four stops in Montreal city-proper between May and September:

  • at Place Vertu from April 28 to May 1;
  • at the Galeries d'Anjou from May 5 to 8 and 12 to 15;
  • at the Old Port's Quai de l'horloge from July 13 to 31;
  • and at the Carrefour Angrignon in LaSalle from September 8 to 11.

There will be five other stops in the Montreal area:

  • at the CF Promenades St-Bruno from May 19 to 22;
  • at the CF Fairview Pointe-Claire from May 26 to 29;
  • at the Centre Laval from June 2 to 5;
  • in Terrebonne from June 16 to 19;
  • and in Châteauguay from June 23 to 26;

as well as stops in Quebec City, Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Granby and Trois-Rivières. Four other dates are listed on the Poutinefest website but locations are to be announced.

Get the deets on the first Montreal weekend below.

Le Grand Poutinefest

Price: Free entry

Where: 3131, boulevard de la Côte-Vertu, Montreal, QC (near Meubles RD)

When: April 28 to May 1

  • April 28: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • April 29 and 30: 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.
  • May 1: 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Website

More from MTL Blog

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Loading...