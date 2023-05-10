17 Of The Best Indian Restaurants In Montreal For Classics, Creativity, And More
If you're looking for authentic Indian cuisine in Montreal, you're in luck — the city is full of incredible Indian restaurants that showcase diverse flavours and dishes from across different regions of India. From traditional dishes to fusion creations, there's something for everyone in the Montreal Indian food scene. Whether you're a die-hard fan of butter chicken or want to try something new (to you) like dosa or biryani, these best Indian restaurants in Montreal have got you covered.
Each restaurant on our list offers something unique, whether it's great ambiance, traditional dishes, or creative fusion cuisine. Many are also friendly to people on a budget. For those who crave comfort food, you'll find classic dishes like butter chicken and tandoori chicken on many menus. But don't miss out on some of the more unusual options, like the butter chicken poutine, which puts an Indian spin on the classic Quebecois dish. Vegetarian options abound, too, with tasty vegetable dishes, samosas, and dosa featuring heavily on many menus.
Whether you're looking for a romantic evening out or a casual dinner with friends, these Indian restaurants in Montreal are the perfect places to satisfy your cravings for delicious food with perfect cooking. And with delivery options available, you can enjoy your favourite Indian dishes from the comfort of your own home. So, if you're looking for a flavourful adventure, check out these favourite Indian restaurants in Montreal for incredible dishes that will have you coming back time and time again.
Spicebros
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: Billed as a place where you can eat Indian cuisine with a modern twist, Spicebros has captured a lot of local imaginations with their ‘Frankie’ naan wraps, spicy fried chicken sandwiches, bowls, and some of the best butter chicken poutine you’ll find anywhere in town. If you really want something spicy, get the scorpion wings.
Le Super Qualité
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: They’ve got one of the best dosa recipes in Montreal, and their thali plates based on southern or western Indian traditions are loaded with all kinds of delicious options. They’re one of the few places to get a tiffin box to go, too. With a snack bar in La Petite-Patrie and their own spot in the Le Central food hall to choose from, this newer name in Montreal’s Indian restaurant scene has only gotten increasingly popular over time.
Le Taj
Where: 2077, rue Stanley
Why You Need To Go: If you want to eat at a classic place in Montreal, then you need to eat here. One of the oldest Indian restaurants in Montreal, Le Taj’s butter chicken recipe has been famous since they first opened in 1985, and their buffet is also the stuff of legend — but is temporarily closed as of this writing.
Darbar
Where: 2027, boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: This Punjabi-style restaurant has a comparatively smaller menu than others, but what they do serve, they serve well. We’re talking about chicken pakoras, kebabs, tikka masala, curries, and more — all made with finesse. The atmosphere here is great as well, which makes its downtown location an easy choice for dinner out before a show.
Thali
Where: 1409, rue Saint-Marc
Why You Need To Go: Feeding students around Concordia University’s downtown campus, Thali’s been known for — guess what? — their cheap, loaded thalis since they opened in 2009. They make great wraps with naan as well, all stuffed with either meat from their tandoor or paneer, and it’s all great when washed down with one of their imported Indian sodas.
Pushap
Where: 5195, rue Paré
Why You Need To Go: If you’re looking for some of the cheapest and most flavourful Indian food in Montreal, Pushap should be at the top of your list. Their address near Namur Metro is a bit of a trip for some, but it’s worth it, as thalis here still don’t break the $10 mark. In fact, with the exception of their combos that can feed as many as four people, no single dish on their menu crosses that line.
Bombay Mahal
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: This expanding chain of Indian restaurants is a local favourite for affordable and delicious dishes like chaat papri, dahi vada dumplings in yogurt, shrimp curry, or any other of their dozens of options. One of the better locations is the one on Jean-Talon, where it’s also BYOB.
Chand Palace
Where: 989, rue Jean-Talon Ouest
Why You Need To Go: This Park-Ex classic cooking both northern and southern Indian cuisine excels at cooking up a wide range of dishes at super cheap prices. A small and intimate BYOB restaurant, don’t be surprised if the place is packed when you go. Fortunately, the turnover is relatively quick, especially around lunchtime when patrons come for their fixed menus. Don’t get intimidated by the length of the menu; if you’re not sure, servers will be glad to put an order together according to your tastes.
Malhi Sweets
Where: 880, rue Jarry Ouest
Why You Need To Go: Gurnam Singh Malhi’s eponymous restaurant in Park-Ex has been a big Montreal favourite since 1996. They cook up all the classics, and there are a few signature dishes to try, too, like the special rolls with vermicelli, goat curry, and garlicky black lentil dahl. Despite its popularity, Malhi Sweets has always kept its prices low.
La Maison du Cari Golden
Where: 5210, boul. Saint-Laurent
Why You Need To Go: This Mile End restaurant may be on the tiny side, but what it lacks in space it makes up for with the heart and skill in its kitchen. Here’s where you want to try big biryani platters, crispy onion bhaji, tandoori meats and curries that are on the savoury side. Be sure to grab some of the imported Indian beers they have on tap with your meal.
Dosa Pointe
Where: 895, rue Jean-Talon Ouest
Why You Need To Go: Just like the name implies, one of the best things to order up at this restaurant is their thin and crispy sourdough dosa that comes with anything from egg or cheese to chicken or lamb. They also make a great biryani as well, but their best version, with lamb, is only served on Fridays.
Maison ChaïShaï
Where: 2005, rue Bishop
Why You Need To Go: Locals love eating at this downtown restaurant for both the relaxed atmosphere and the Indian-Pakistani street food. They’re serving beautiful plates like chana puri, beef kebabs, butter chicken poutine, and haryali chicken served in yogurt, mint, and coriander. The desserts, however, make this a good place to go if you just want tea and something sweet.
Rasoï
Where: 3459, rue Notre-Dame Ouest
Why You Need To Go: With their notorious party vibe on the weekends, this Indian restaurant in Saint-Henri is great for going out with friends for tapas and cocktails (including $9 mojitos) or bottle service. They’ll do a great dinner too, with classic dishes as well as fried mushrooms, tandoori chicken wings, or smoked eggplant to enjoy with naan. They also serve an inexpensive lunch menu.
Thanjai
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: Now going strong with three locations on and off the island, Thanjai focuses on southern Indian cuisine while offering a few extras. That means crispy lentil doughnuts, idly cakes, and dosa wraps in addition to plates of fried cauliflower and stuffed and fried rolls. If you want thali, they serve them only at lunch.
India Rosa
Where: (Multiple locations)
Why You Need To Go: With swish interiors, wine lists, and inventive cocktails, this Indian restaurant with two locations in Montreal stands out for its combination of good food and laid back atmosphere. Visits aren’t complete without trying the korma and butter chicken, or the dahl puri and tikka paneer. Just be sure to bring people with you when eating here; every dish is meant to be shared.
Mont Everest Masala
Where: 1999, ave. du Mont-Royal Est
Why You Need To Go: With friendly mom and pop service, a bright and spacious interior, and a sizable menu that runs the gamut with pakoras, biryani, curries, sizzling platters, and more, this Plateau restaurant is a staple in its neighbourhood. As for specialties, be sure to try the goan fish curry and the keema stew made with either minced lamb or goat meat, green peas, potatoes, ginger, chili, onions, ghee, garlic, and garam masala.
Punjab Palace
Where: 920, rue Jean-Talon Ouest
Why You Need To Go: A classic institution in Montreal’s Little India, Punjab Palace has been a contender for the city’s best Indian food for over 30 years. Folks will often tell you that you may need to wait a bit for your order, but it’s worth it: tandoori chicken and shrimp, over a dozen specialties, and a spicier-than-average kadhai curry. Bonus: It’s a BYOB restaurant.
