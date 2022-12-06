Search on MTL Blog

Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
indian restaurant montreal

The Best Indian Restaurants In Montreal, According To Montrealers

What do you think of the list?

Senior Editor
Naan from Montreal restaurant Nawab-e Punjab. Right: Manchurian Pav from Montreal restaurant Bhandari.

Naan from Montreal restaurant Nawab-e Punjab. Right: Manchurian Pav from Montreal restaurant Bhandari.

Nawab-e-Punjab | Facebook, @bhandari.mtl | Instagram

We put a call-out on Instagram for your favourite Indian restaurants in Montreal and got almost 300 responses and 70 recommendations. Here are the 21 restaurants with the most submissions.

Indian cuisine, of course, comprises a number of culinary traditions in South Asia. For this list, we only included eateries that self-describe as Indian. We also excluded off-island restaurant recommendations.

And as with any crowd-sourced content, take it with a grain of salt. It's entirely subjective.

India Rosa

Address: 1241, avenue du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC

Website

Bawarchi

Address: 1249, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC

Website

Punjab Canteen

Address:

  • 5323, chemin Queen Mary, Montreal, QC
  • 695, rue de Liège O., Montreal, QC

Website

Singh's

Address:

  • 3712, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
  • 890, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Website

Le Taj

Address: 2077, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC

Website

Bombay Mahal

Address: 1001, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Website

Dosa Pointe

Address: 895, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Facebook page

Punjab Palace

Address: 920, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Website

Nawab-e-Punjab

Address: 7681, boulevard Newman, Montreal, QC

Website

Maison Indian Curry

Address: 996, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC

Website

Masala Art

Address: 11612, boulevard de Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC

Website

India Beau Village

Address: 640, rue Jarry O., Montreal, QC

Website

Amber

Address: 266, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC

Website

Hyderabadi Adda

Address: 4972, chemin Queen Mary, Montreal, QC

Facebook page

Sahib

Address: 225B, boulevard Hymus, Pointe-Claire, QC

Website

Pushap

Address: 5195, rue Paré, Montreal, QC

Website

Gandhi

Address: 230, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC

Website

Thanjai

Address:

  • 4759, avenue Van Horne, Montreal, QC
  • 1455, rue Peel, suite 113 (Les Cours Mont-Royal), Montreal, QC

Website

Bhandari

Address: 1668, boulevard de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC

Website

Bombay Chaat & Paan

Address: 1487, rue MacDonald, Montreal, QC

Website

Le Super Qualité

Address:

  • 30, rue Sainte-Catherine O. (Le Central), Montreal, QC
  • 1211, rue Bélanger, Montreal, QC

Website

From Your Site Articles
    Thomas MacDonald
    Senior Editor
    Thomas MacDonald is a Senior Editor for MTL Blog focused on Montreal public transit and is based in Montreal, Quebec.
Recommended For You

Loading...