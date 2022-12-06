The Best Indian Restaurants In Montreal, According To Montrealers
What do you think of the list?
We put a call-out on Instagram for your favourite Indian restaurants in Montreal and got almost 300 responses and 70 recommendations. Here are the 21 restaurants with the most submissions.
Indian cuisine, of course, comprises a number of culinary traditions in South Asia. For this list, we only included eateries that self-describe as Indian. We also excluded off-island restaurant recommendations.
And as with any crowd-sourced content, take it with a grain of salt. It's entirely subjective.
India Rosa
Address: 1241, avenue du Mont-Royal E., Montreal, QC
Bawarchi
Address: 1249, rue Bishop, Montreal, QC
Punjab Canteen
Address:
- 5323, chemin Queen Mary, Montreal, QC
- 695, rue de Liège O., Montreal, QC
Singh's
Address:
- 3712, boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
- 890, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
Le Taj
Address: 2077, rue Stanley, Montreal, QC
Bombay Mahal
Address: 1001, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
Dosa Pointe
Address: 895, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
Punjab Palace
Address: 920, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
Nawab-e-Punjab
Address: 7681, boulevard Newman, Montreal, QC
Maison Indian Curry
Address: 996, rue Jean-Talon O., Montreal, QC
Masala Art
Address: 11612, boulevard de Salaberry, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
India Beau Village
Address: 640, rue Jarry O., Montreal, QC
Amber
Address: 266, rue Rachel E., Montreal, QC
Hyderabadi Adda
Address: 4972, chemin Queen Mary, Montreal, QC
Sahib
Address: 225B, boulevard Hymus, Pointe-Claire, QC
Pushap
Address: 5195, rue Paré, Montreal, QC
Gandhi
Address: 230, rue Saint-Paul O., Montreal, QC
Thanjai
Address:
- 4759, avenue Van Horne, Montreal, QC
- 1455, rue Peel, suite 113 (Les Cours Mont-Royal), Montreal, QC
Bhandari
Address: 1668, boulevard de Maisonneuve O., Montreal, QC
Bombay Chaat & Paan
Address: 1487, rue MacDonald, Montreal, QC
Le Super Qualité
Address:
- 30, rue Sainte-Catherine O. (Le Central), Montreal, QC
- 1211, rue Bélanger, Montreal, QC