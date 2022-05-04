Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

montreal concerts

'Concert Week' Is On In Montreal With Hella Cheap Tickets — Like $25 To See Avril Lavigne

$25 concert tickets? Uh...yes, please! 😍🎶

Associate Editor
Avril Lavigne performing on stage, Right: ODESZA performing on stage.

@avrillavigne | Instagram, @livenation | Instagram

Live Nation officially announced its 'Concert Week' event and you can now get your groove on for hella cheap!

With over 3,700 shows to enjoy this year, you can grab tickets for as little as $25 and there are countless artists for you to enjoy that are hitting up Montreal.

"It's here! Concert Week kicks off today [May 4] and runs through May 10th, which means you have access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows this year. What are you waiting for? Head to the link in our bio to get your tix and don't forget to tell your show buddies!" Live Nation stated.

If you want to take advantage of the ridiculously cheap deal, you can snag $25 tix to see Avril Lavigne on May 6, 2022 at Centre Videotron in Quebec City. Who doesn't want to get their 'Sk8er Boi' on without breaking the bank...amirite?

Montrealers can also get down to an array of big names headed to the 514 for cheap with all-in tickets this year. The Live Nation 'Concert Week' includes tickets for:

  • ZZ Top: May 8 at Place Bell
  • Action Bronson, Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist & Bold James: May 11 at MTELUS
  • Shakey Graves: May 12 at MTELUS
  • Booba: May 13 at Place Bell
  • Deftones: May 21 at Place Bell
  • Peaches: May 25 at MTELUS
  • Knotfest Roadshow: May 26 at Centre Bell
  • Metric: August 30 at Theatre Capitole
  • Rod Stewart: September 9 at Centre Bell
  • Sebastian Yatra: September 17 at Place Bell
  • Clannad: October 6 at Theatre Corona
  • Jacob Banks: October 25 at Place Bell
You've got until May 10 to grab 'em and hurry because it's only while supplies last!

Live Nation Concert Week

Sale: All-in tickets for $25

Details: Purchase between May 4 to May 10, 2022 while supplies last,

Buy tickets

