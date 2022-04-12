Saint-Henri Is Hosting A Free Jazz Festival This Spring Where You Can Jam Until 3 a.m.
Music-filled days are coming our way. 😍
For those who simply cannot wait for this summer's Montreal Jazz Fest to be back in action as of June 30, good news! From May 3 to 8, our city will be filled with jazz artists for you to jam to as well.
During this week, Montreal's Saint-Henri neighbourhood is going to be hosting a jazz festival, the first of its kind.
This festival, organized by the Saint-Henri Jazz Society (SJSH), is "born out of the desire to enhance the jazz offering in town and to give jazz artists of Montreal new opportunities to perform and improve their art," as stated in a press release.
The program includes different types of activities, including indoor and outdoor concerts where you'll be able to jam every night from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. for free.
Plus, every day, a different jazz duo is set to perform at Place du Bonheur-d’Occasion at noon.
There are also going to be "Vin & Vinyle: 5 to 7 jazz introduction" events, along with round tables hosted by jazz legends Oliver Jones and Ethel Bruneau. It's sure to be an action-packed week, giving us things to do in Montreal this spring!
The organizer of this festival, the SJSH, "is a non-profit organization dedicated to preserving living jazz within Saint-Henri and its immediate surroundings and to ensure its evolution. Its mission consists in disseminating jazz and to act as an intermediary between this genre and the public."
It was established by Sam Kirmayer, Valérie Lacombe and André White, three Montreal jazz artists.
Saint-Henri Jazz Fest
Where: Saint-Henri neighbourhood
When: May 3-8, 2022
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.