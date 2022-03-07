7 Montreal Music Festivals You Can Finally Get Your Groove On At This Summer
The city is coming back to life this summer. ☀️
Montreal is known for its iconic music festival scene and unfortunately, in the last few years, we haven't been able to experience much the same way we did in 2019.
But, as Quebec's reopening plan starts to roll out, life is feeling more and more normal every week. And for Montrealers, normal means spending summer days at Montreal music festivals. So, here's a list of a few you can finally attend this summer.
Metro Metro
When: May 20-22, 2022
Where: Olympic Park Esplanade — 4141, ave. Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC
Cost: Three-day passes starting at $229
Jazz Festival
When: June 30-July 9, 2022
Where: Place des Festivals, 1499, rue Jeanne Mance, Montreal, QC
Cost: Most shows are free
Osheaga
When: July 29-31, 2022
Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC
Cost: Three-day passes starting at $375
îLESONIQ
When: August 5-7, 2022
Where: Espace 67, Île-Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC
Price: Three-day passes starting at $295
Lasso Montreal
When: August 12-13, 2022
Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QCCost: $220 for a two-day general admission pass
POP Montreal
When: September 28-October 2, 2022
Where: Various venues in Montreal
Price: Varies
Fuego Fuego
When: Dates to be announced
Where: Location to be announced
