montreal music festivals

7 Montreal Music Festivals You Can Finally Get Your Groove On At This Summer

The city is coming back to life this summer. ☀️

îLESONIQ Montreal music festival.
@ilesoniq | Instagram

Montreal is known for its iconic music festival scene and unfortunately, in the last few years, we haven't been able to experience much the same way we did in 2019.

But, as Quebec's reopening plan starts to roll out, life is feeling more and more normal every week. And for Montrealers, normal means spending summer days at Montreal music festivals. So, here's a list of a few you can finally attend this summer.


Metro Metro

When: May 20-22, 2022

Where: Olympic Park Esplanade — 4141, ave. Pierre-De Coubertin, Montreal, QC

Cost: Three-day passes starting at $229

Find out more

Jazz Festival

When: June 30-July 9, 2022

Where: Place des Festivals, 1499, rue Jeanne Mance, Montreal, QC

Cost: Most shows are free

Website

Osheaga

When: July 29-31, 2022

Where: Parc Jean-Drapeau, 1 Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal, QC

Cost: Three-day passes starting at $375

Find out more

îLESONIQ

When: August 5-7, 2022

Where: Espace 67, Île-Sainte-Hélène, Montreal, QC

Price: Three-day passes starting at $295

Find out more

Lasso Montreal

When: August 12-13, 2022

Where: Espace 67, Parc Jean-Drapeau, Montreal, QC

Cost: $220 for a two-day general admission pass



Find out more

POP Montreal

When: September 28-October 2, 2022

Where: Various venues in Montreal

Price: Varies

Website

Fuego Fuego

When: Dates to be announced

Where: Location to be announced

Find out more



This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

