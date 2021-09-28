News
Denis Coderre Has Promised Not To Ban Pit Bulls & Other Specific Dog Breeds In Montreal
His party says it wants to make Montreal an "animal-friendly city."
Denis Coderre has promised not to ban pit bulls and other specific dog breeds if he becomes mayor once again.
The Ensemble Montréal platform has pledged to make Montreal an "animal-friendly city," among other things.
Vivre-ensemble 🤝 Accessibilité au logement 🏘️ Arts et culture 🎭 🎵 🎨 Mobilité 🚲 🚇 🚗 🚶 Durabilité et écologie 💚 Moder… https://t.co/IYi5ua4Gnt— Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre (@Ensemble Montréal - Équipe Denis Coderre) 1632777518.0
When he was mayor back in 2016, Coderre's administration banned "pit bull-type" dog breeds. The legislation was widely condemned and Coderre faced a lot of backlash.
Now, five years later, Coderre seems to have had a change of heart about pit bulls. He has reportedly called the 2016 measure a "mistake."
As part of its pledge to make the city more animal-friendly, Ensemble Montréal has offered three commitments:
- to "create two new animal shelters in Montreal, one in the East part of the city and another in the West,"
- to "not create regulations targeting dogs based on their race,"
- and to "create a central fund to help boroughs create or redevelop dog parks."