Denis Coderre Wants To Put More Police Officers On Mount Royal
"When there are no police officers, things can happen."
At a mayoral debate hosted by Les Amis de la Montagne, an advocacy group for Mount Royal, mayoral candidate Denis Coderre laid out his plan to add more SPVM patrols to the centrepiece park.
"When there are no police officers [on the mountain], things can happen," Coderre said.
Merci aux Amis de la Montagne @lemontRoyal pour l'invitation au débat ce soir. La montagne est un lieu emblématiqu… https://t.co/sqzIV9Y2V7— DenisCoderre (@DenisCoderre) 1633044466.0
For Coderre, adding more police is the only solution to Montreal's apparent security problem.
"There's a problem with security in Montreal [...] and it affects the mountain," he said.
"It's not the time to defund and disarm the police in Montreal."
The candidate also outlined his vision for the mountain itself, including protecting the natural landscape and helping to develop the former site of the Royal Victoria Hospital.
