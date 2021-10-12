News

Coderre Wants To Cover Montreal's Décarie Expressway With A New Park

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime, EnsembleMtl | Twitter

Mayoral candidate Denis Coderre is promising to partially cover Montreal's Décarie Expressway, the highway that slices through Saint-Laurent and CDN-NDG, if he becomes the city's next executive.

Specifically, Coderre and his party, Ensemble Montréal, say their administration would study the possibility of turning the surface above a stretch of sunken highway between chemins Queen Mary and Côte-Sainte-Catherine into a "new green urban park" with "outdoor sports facilities, family facilities and a relaxation area with a fountain."

"It's been 50 years since we've been talking about covering the Décarie Expressway and no one has yet taken the time to commission a detailed and ingenious feasibility study with a budget and a timetable for the project to become a reality," Ensemble Montréal candidate for CDN-NDG borough mayor, Lionel Perez, said in a statement.

The party says it would reduce the roads on either side of the highway to two lanes each.

Coderre also has a plan to cover part of the Ville-Marie Expressway downtown through the expansion of the Palais des congrès and the creation of a public square between rue Sanguinet and boulevard Saint-Laurent.

Ensemble Montréal says covering the Décarie would cost $700 million and covering the Ville-Marie Expressway would cost $400 million.

