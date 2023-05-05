Dozens Of Montreal Terrasses Will Stay Open Until 3 a.m. On Weekends This Summer
The Village is going to be extra fun this summer! 🍻
Late summer nights in the Montreal Village are about to get more fun. The borough of Ville-Marie is granting special permission to around 40 terrasses in the neighbourhood to stay open until 3 a.m. on weekends starting this May, the Société de développement commercial (SDC) du Village has announced.
The measure will take effect on May 19 and conclude on October 9. Participating terrasses will be able to host patrons until 3 a.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, as well as on four regular Sundays: May 21, July 30, September 3 and October 8.
But the measure also extends to the whole of Montreal Pride Week from August 3 to 13.
This will also be the 17th summer in a row that the city will close rue Sainte-Catherine to vehicular traffic between rue Saint-Hubert and avenue Papineau. It's one of 10 summer pedestrianizations this year. The others are on:
- avenue Bernard between avenues Wiseman and Bloomfield,
- rue De Castelnau E. between rue Saint-Denis and avenue De Gaspé,
- avenue Duluth E. between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Saint-Hubert,
- Place du Marché-du-Nord (Jean-Talon Market) between avenues Casgrain and Henri-Julien,
- avenue du Mont-Royal E. between boulevard Saint-Laurent and rue Fullum,
- rue Ontario E. between boulevard Pie-IX and rue Darling,
- rue Sainte-Catherine O. between rue De Bleury et boulevard Saint-Laurent,
- rue Saint-Denis between rue Sherbrooke E. and boulevard De Maisonneuve E., plus the small adjacent rue Émery,
- and rue Wellington between 6th Avenue and rue Regina.