montreal terrasse

21 Of Montreal's Coolest Terrasses To Start The Spring Off Right​

Nothing beats a cool drink in the great (inner-city) outdoors!

Staff Writer
The Riverside pop-up terrace space. Right: Bar Palco's outdoor space.

The Riverside pop-up terrace space. Right: Bar Palco's outdoor space.

@riversidemtl | Instagram, @barpalco | Instagram

There are few pleasures as great as sitting on a terrasse in the Montreal sun with a crisp beverage in hand and several friends around you. Thankfully, 'tis finally the season to begin enjoying this sacred ritual, and there are plenty of top-tier terraced spaces to choose from.

In fact, we have 21 right here! Some of them open in the next few weeks, so watch this space for updates as the warm season sets in.

Riverside

Where: 5020, rue St-Ambroise

Why you should go: This ubiquitous summer-time (and winter-time) favourite is open as a pop-up over the next few days, with the full terrasse set to open later this spring.

Website

Farsides

Where: 690, rue Notre-Dame O

Why you should go: Farsides is opening to the public on Sunday, May 21, at which time they'll launch their new Hawaiian Island Brunch.

Website

Bar Palco

Where: 4019, rue Wellington

Why you should go: The cozy terrasse at Bar Palco is open as of Thursday, April 13, where you can enjoy coffee or drinks into the evening.

Website

Café Santropol

Where: 3990, rue Saint Urbain

Why you should go: A staple of the Plateau, Café Santropol's garden terrasse space opens with the warm weather, and you can sample their famous sandwiches au frais (as the Lord intended).

Website

Pub le Sainte-Élisabeth

Where: 1412, rue Sainte-Élisabeth

Why you should go: For beer and cocktails in a vine-covered outdoor space, le Sainte-Élisabeth's terrasse space is a great option, and it's open as of April 11!

Website

Restaurant Grinder

Where: 1708, rue Notre-Dame O

Why you should go: This Griffintown spot is open seven days a week, with outdoor space as well as a cozy interior.

Website

Terrasse Saint-Ambroise

Where: 5080, rue St-Ambroise

Why you should go: A canal-side favourite, this terrasse is yet to open for the 2023 season.

Website

Terrasse Perché

Where: 153, rue St-Amable, 4th floor

Why you should go: Perché's terrasse opens on May 5, when you'll be able to really soak in the sun in the rooftop space.

Website

Abreuvoir

Where: 403, rue Ontario E

Why you should go: The Abreuvoir terrasse is open nearly year-round, with the warm season starting in March and opening Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Website

Jardin Nelson

Where: 407, Place Jacques-Cartier

Why you should go: This stunning outdoor space is opening back up on April 19.

Website

Les Enfants Terribles

Where: 1, Place Ville Marie; 1257 Avenue Bernard

Why you should go: This spot is open Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 11 each morning.

Website

Terrasse sur L'Auberge

Where: 5th floor of the Auberge du Vieux-Port, 97 Rue de la Commune E

Why you should go: This spot opens May 5, but you can look forward to open space and a beautiful view from the rooftop of the Auberge du Vieux-Port.

Website

Terrasses Bonsecours

Where: 364, rue de la Commune E

Why you should go: An ever-popular spot for groups, the terrasses Bonsecours are open for service throughout he day already.

Website

Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule

Where: 5585, rue de la Roche

Why you should go: A Millennial favourite, this terrasse in the heart of the Plateau offers plenty of beer.

Website

Terrasse William Gray

Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent

Why you should go: This renowned spot opens officially on April 20, but are open THIS WEEKEND (April 15 and 16) from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., so don't miss your chance to snag an early view of the summer to come.

Website

Café Il Cortile

Where: 1442, rue Sherbrooke O

Why you should go: An Italian gem, Café Il Cortile's terrasse is opening later this spring.

Website

Brasserie 321

Where: 321, Place Jacques-Cartier

Why you should go: An Old-Port staple, Brasserie 321 is open seven days a week for meals and drinks alike.

Website

Bar Plan B

Where: 327, ave Mont-Royal E

Why you should go: Despite the name, this bar is no second choice!

Website

Messorem

Where: 2233, rue Pitt

Why you should go: The terrasse at Messorem is open already, with beer options galore and space for all of your hoppy friends.

Website

Bar George

Where: 1440, rue Drummond

Why you should go: For an upscale, royal vibe, Bar George is certainly a good option.

Website

Benelux

Where: 4026, rue Wellington; 245, rue Sherbrooke Ouest

Why you should go: Both terrasses at Benelux's two locations are open as of Thursday, April 13, with plenty of beer and cocktail options and space for large groups.

Website

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Willa Holt
Staff Writer
Willa Holt is a Staff Writer for MTL Blog, often found covering weird and wonderful real estate and local politics from her home base in Montreal.
Loading...