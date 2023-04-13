21 Of Montreal's Coolest Terrasses To Start The Spring Off Right
Nothing beats a cool drink in the great (inner-city) outdoors!
There are few pleasures as great as sitting on a terrasse in the Montreal sun with a crisp beverage in hand and several friends around you. Thankfully, 'tis finally the season to begin enjoying this sacred ritual, and there are plenty of top-tier terraced spaces to choose from.
In fact, we have 21 right here! Some of them open in the next few weeks, so watch this space for updates as the warm season sets in.
Riverside
Where: 5020, rue St-Ambroise
Why you should go: This ubiquitous summer-time (and winter-time) favourite is open as a pop-up over the next few days, with the full terrasse set to open later this spring.
Farsides
Where: 690, rue Notre-Dame O
Why you should go: Farsides is opening to the public on Sunday, May 21, at which time they'll launch their new Hawaiian Island Brunch.
Bar Palco
Where: 4019, rue Wellington
Why you should go: The cozy terrasse at Bar Palco is open as of Thursday, April 13, where you can enjoy coffee or drinks into the evening.
Café Santropol
Where: 3990, rue Saint Urbain
Why you should go: A staple of the Plateau, Café Santropol's garden terrasse space opens with the warm weather, and you can sample their famous sandwiches au frais (as the Lord intended).
Pub le Sainte-Élisabeth
Where: 1412, rue Sainte-Élisabeth
Why you should go: For beer and cocktails in a vine-covered outdoor space, le Sainte-Élisabeth's terrasse space is a great option, and it's open as of April 11!
Restaurant Grinder
Where: 1708, rue Notre-Dame O
Why you should go: This Griffintown spot is open seven days a week, with outdoor space as well as a cozy interior.
Terrasse Saint-Ambroise
Where: 5080, rue St-Ambroise
Why you should go: A canal-side favourite, this terrasse is yet to open for the 2023 season.
Terrasse Perché
Where: 153, rue St-Amable, 4th floor
Why you should go: Perché's terrasse opens on May 5, when you'll be able to really soak in the sun in the rooftop space.
Abreuvoir
Where: 403, rue Ontario E
Why you should go: The Abreuvoir terrasse is open nearly year-round, with the warm season starting in March and opening Tuesday through Saturday from 4 p.m. to 3 a.m.
Jardin Nelson
Where: 407, Place Jacques-Cartier
Why you should go: This stunning outdoor space is opening back up on April 19.
Les Enfants Terribles
Where: 1, Place Ville Marie; 1257 Avenue Bernard
Why you should go: This spot is open Wednesday through Sunday, starting at 11 each morning.
Terrasse sur L'Auberge
Where: 5th floor of the Auberge du Vieux-Port, 97 Rue de la Commune E
Why you should go: This spot opens May 5, but you can look forward to open space and a beautiful view from the rooftop of the Auberge du Vieux-Port.
Terrasses Bonsecours
Where: 364, rue de la Commune E
Why you should go: An ever-popular spot for groups, the terrasses Bonsecours are open for service throughout he day already.
Aux Quartiers Belle Gueule
Where: 5585, rue de la Roche
Why you should go: A Millennial favourite, this terrasse in the heart of the Plateau offers plenty of beer.
Terrasse William Gray
Where: 421, rue Saint Vincent
Why you should go: This renowned spot opens officially on April 20, but are open THIS WEEKEND (April 15 and 16) from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m., so don't miss your chance to snag an early view of the summer to come.
Café Il Cortile
Where: 1442, rue Sherbrooke O
Why you should go: An Italian gem, Café Il Cortile's terrasse is opening later this spring.
Brasserie 321
Where: 321, Place Jacques-Cartier
Why you should go: An Old-Port staple, Brasserie 321 is open seven days a week for meals and drinks alike.
Bar Plan B
Where: 327, ave Mont-Royal E
Why you should go: Despite the name, this bar is no second choice!
Messorem
Where: 2233, rue Pitt
Why you should go: The terrasse at Messorem is open already, with beer options galore and space for all of your hoppy friends.
Bar George
Where: 1440, rue Drummond
Why you should go: For an upscale, royal vibe, Bar George is certainly a good option.
Benelux
Where: 4026, rue Wellington; 245, rue Sherbrooke Ouest
Why you should go: Both terrasses at Benelux's two locations are open as of Thursday, April 13, with plenty of beer and cocktail options and space for large groups.
