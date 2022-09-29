Flair Airlines Is Expanding In Montreal With Even More Cheap Flights Next Summer
The company is also hiring for 350 new jobs across Canada.
Flair Airlines' expansion plans are taking off next summer — and Montrealers will have a front-row seat. The discount carrier is aiming for 50% growth in 2023 with at least two more daily round trips offered on average at the Montreal-Trudeau Airport and additional connecting flights to Toronto.
The company has unveiled its new schedule and dropped prices to $19 for some advance-purchase tickets on the West Coast (like Abbotsford, BC). Right now, the best flight deals to and from Montreal are $49 for one-way tickets to Toronto in October and November and $59 for one-way tickets to Vancouver in February and March.
\u201cMissing your own #WingletWednesday views?\n\nWe're ready when you are, and now booking into Summer '23! Catch some rays, some waves, and of course, some of your favs with flair's summer 2023 flight schedule now available for booking. https://t.co/nWb8x1cQTD\u201d— flair airlines (@flair airlines) 1664384408
"We're looking ahead to another busy summer next year and we've increased our capacity significantly to keep up with increased demand," said Garth Lund, Chief Commercial Officer at Flair.
The company is adding seven aircraft to its fleet, which will "increase frequencies on our most travelled routes," he said.
That also means Flair is onboarding more staff to manage its bolstered inventory. Around 350 new job listings will go up across the carrier's Canadian bases in the coming months for pilots, flight attendants and ground handling crews, among others.
Service from Montreal to Toronto will ramp up by eight weekly frequencies, bringing the total to 12. Vancouver to Toronto will see 10 more weekly flights for a total of 21, while the Calgary to Toronto route will rise to 21.
The airline will offer over 70 routes by next summer with extra flights to favoured destinations, like Nashville and Deer Lake, as well as year-round service to Mexico.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.