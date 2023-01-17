Flair Airlines Is Having A Flash Sale & You Can Fly From Montreal To Vancouver For $69
Or YUL to YYZ for $59!
If you're sick of poutine and you've been waiting for a sign to travel in 2023, a new flash sale from Flair Airlines could be just the push you need to book that flight. There's a 30% off base fare sale happening now, and all travel from January 17 to May 16, 2023, is nicely discounted.
For dates as far out as June, flights from Montreal to Vancouver are as cheap as $69 for a one-way ticket. There and back will cost you a little extra, but the base fare is still lower than average during this event. Return trips from Vancouver to Montreal hover above $119, but if you pick your days right, that lower fare is within your grasp.
Going from Montreal to Toronto, your options include $59.01 and $49.01 one-way flights through February and into early March. Return flights back to Montreal are similarly cheap, ranging from $49 to $89 during most of February.
If you want additional comforts, like selecting your seat or adding legroom, your bill will of course be higher. But if you're not too picky and you plan well in advance, this sale could score you a solid weekend trip with the lads.
Keep in mind these base fares only include a personal item, no carry-on or checked bags included. For that, you'll need to spend an additional $57.63 for the privilege of bringing your stuff to Toronto, too. Flair notes that purchasing bags separately is more expensive.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.
