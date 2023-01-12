A Low-Cost Airline With Cheap Flights To Europe Is Coming To Canada
European vacay anyone? ✈️
PLAY Airlines — a brand-new low-cost carrier is officially coming to Canada with cheap flights to Europe. However, the airline is only operating outside of Toronto for the time being.
Luckily, PLAY is set on expanding throughout North America in 2023, so Montrealers can remain somewhat hopeful. "In 2022, PLAY served 25 destinations, but in 2023 we plan to expand to nearly 40 destinations in both Europe and North America. We will operate with 10 aircraft (sic) and employ over 500 people," the airline wrote on its website.
As of January 10, 2023, travellers can book tickets from John C. Munro Hamilton International Airport to 26 destinations across Europe including London, Paris, Berlin, Brussels, and Stockholm, to name a few. PLAY announced that flight service out of Hamilton will begin as soon as June 22, 2023.
The airline offers a streamlined, no-frills service — meaning you can fly without any additional costly features such as in-flight Wi-Fi and magazines. The airline says this is a clever strategy to allow PLAY passengers to allocate their budget to more meaningful experiences or to even add a stop to another destination along the way.
To celebrate PLAY's introduction to Canada, the airline is now offering tickets for as low as $169 to 13 European destinations such as Copenhagen (CPH), Dublin (DUB), Paris-Charles de Gaulle (CDG) and even Keflavik, Iceland (KEF) for only $129 — all of which includes taxes, fees and carrier charges.
"This deal is valid for the Canadian departing flight of a roundtrip booking for flights scheduled between August and October 2023," PLAY said.
PLAY will operate on a pay-for-what-you-need model, allowing travellers to opt-in for trip upgrades such as an in-flight meal, carry-on baggage, checked bag, seat selection, seats with extra legroom, cancellation protection and more.
