You Can Get Super Decadent Mac 'N' Cheese & Hot Chocolate FREE In Montreal This Weekend
*Drooling* 🤤
With the weather cooling down and autumn in the air, you may find yourself craving comfort food in Montreal. This weekend, you can actually get it for free if you head to Bonyard, which is giving away mac 'n' cheese mini bowls and hot chocolate.
Bonyard, which calls itself "King of the Bowls," is a Sud-Ouest restaurant specializing in street-food-inspired bowls and wraps. Their menu items are piled high AF with delicious ingredients like jerk chicken and duck confit or root vegetables as a vegetarian alternative.
The mac 'n' cheese bowls come in three decadent varieties, classic, French and O.G., all of which feature a drool-worthy combination of house-made sauce, extra-old cheddar, gruyere and goat cheese.
A spokesperson told MTL Blog that Bonyard's freebie giveaway will be the O.G., which has Asian barbecue ribs, roasted corn, crispy jalapeno, and gremolata mixed in.
So why is Bonyard giving away free stuff? To celebrate Halloween with an event called "Halloween in Ghost-Town." In order to participate, just head on over this Sunday between 2:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.
In addition to the mac 'n' cheese and hot chocolate, Bonyard says there will be other delicious treats (but it promises no tricks).
Halloween in Ghost-Town Freebie Event At Bonyard
Price: Free
When: October 24 from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Address: Bonyard, 5205, rue Angers, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: It won't cost you a dime to warm your soul with delicious, comforting mac 'n' cheese and hot chocolate this Sunday!
