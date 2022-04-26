Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Google & Meta Have Open Jobs In Montreal — And Some Positions Might Pay Over $100,000

Here's your chance to work at a big tech company.

Editorial Fellow
Google logo on an office building.

Google logo on an office building.

Toxawww | Dreamstime

Jobs in tech and online companies are starting to show up in Canada in a big way. Companies like Google, Meta (previously known as Facebook) and Amazon have already begun hiring. Google in particular is reportedly aiming to triple its workforce here in the Great White North. And some of these initiatives are sparkling new jobs right here in Montreal.

While starting salaries aren't included in the job descriptions, we do have some idea of what these snazzy positions pay. Currently in Montreal, Meta is hiring workers in advertising technology, communications and public policy, and software engineering. According to Glassdoor, the average salary for a software engineer at Meta is around CA$139,665 per year.

Google is looking to hire for positions as varied as account executives, music label partnerships managers, and senior software developers.

That said, here are some of the positions opening up in Montreal.

Account Executive — Food, Beverages, and Restaurants

Company: Google

Who should apply: Google is looking for someone based out of Montreal or Toronto with at least five years of experience working in sales in either the media or advertising industries. Other qualifications include previous experience in direct to consumer marketing and experience in business development.

Apply here

Manager — Music Label Partnerships

Company: YouTube

Who should apply: YouTube is hiring a bilingual employee with a bachelor's degree or equivalent experience. At least eight years of experience managing accounts for music partners is necessary. Some experience working with music streaming services is preferred.

Apply here

UX Designer, Chrome for iOS

Company: Google

Who should apply: Applicants should have a bachelor's degree in design (or equivalent work experience), experience designing Android and iOS apps, and a portfolio showing off designs for the web or apps. This job is definitely the most directly creative of the bunch.

Apply here

Staff Software Developer

Company: Google

Who should apply: This job requires a bachelor's degree (or equivalent experience), though a master's degree or a PhD are preferred. Applicants should also have eight years of experience in developing software.

Apply here

Software Engineer

Company: Meta

Who should apply: Someone with a lot of experience, that's who! Meta is looking for applicants with a bachelor's degree in computer science or computer engineering (or equivalent work experience), 12 years of experience in programming, and at least eight years of experience working with mobile or web technologies.

Apply here

Research Scientist

Company: Meta

Who should apply: Interested applicants should have a PhD (or a Master's degree and equivalent experience) in economics, statistics, finance, operations research, or computational social science. Other qualifications include "expertise in financial statistics/engineering or causal inference" and "proficiency designing and implementing analytical and/or algorithmic solutions." Basically, you need to really love math to get this job.

Apply here

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

