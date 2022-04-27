These VIA Rail Jobs In Montreal Pay Up To $27.42/Hour & Don't Require A Degree
That's about $960 for 35 hours of work.
VIA Rail is advertising 14 station attendant jobs in Montreal that pay between $26.80 and $27.42/hour. The only education requirement is a high school diploma.
Other requirements include communication skills in English and French and one year of customer service experience. Applicants must also have a valid driver's license.
VIA Rail describes its station attendants as generalists with a wide range of responsibilities.
They verify passengers' tickets and make announcements about train arrivals and schedule changes. They also assist disabled customers and check supply stocks in trains.
There's also a physical element. Attendants need to be able to move luggage weighing up to 23 kilograms (50 pounds) and are called upon to "perform general janitorial duties" in stations.
VIA suggests attendants aren't bound to routine. Instead, they perform duties as required and directed by a superior.
Their schedule is "variable" and, according to an online job posting, may include weekend and holiday shifts. Workdays could last between four and 10 hours — "beginning as early as 5:00 am and ending as late as 11:30 pm or until the train arrives if there is a delay."
VIA Rail is upfront about the "possibility of layoff."
No wonder the wages are so high.
The company's benefits package includes what it calls "excellent" health insurance coverage, including dental and eye care, as well as "access to train passes for employees and their dependents."
The current hiring push ends on May 3. Prospective applicants have to submit their applications by that date. They can do so online.