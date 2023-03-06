Gunshots Were Reported In Downtown Montreal After A Fight Near A Bar
Police are said to have found "several" bullet impacts.
Police are investigating after gunshots were heard in downtown Montreal Sunday night. SPVM spokesperson Jeanne Drouin told the media Monday morning that police had found "several" projectile impacts on rue Stanley but hadn't yet identified any suspects. No one was reported injured.
The incident occurred at around 12:45 a.m. Monday, when a call to police first flagged the gunshots
Citing preliminary information, Drouin said it appeared a fight had broken out between several individuals near a bar on Stanley between rue Sainte-Catherine O. and boulevard René-Lévesque. The individuals fled before the arrival of police.
Investigators and crime scene technicians were at the scene early Monday morning to piece together exactly what happened.
The investigation is ongoing.