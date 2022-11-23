Habs and Molson Export Viewing Parties Are Happening All Over The City This Season
The first party takes place on December 3rd and you won't want to miss it!
Hockey season is now upon us, and whether you're an NHL devotee or simply tune in for a few games a year, there's something about the sport that brings people together.And what brings hockey fans together more than a viewing party? As the Montreal Canadiens' official beer, Molson Export is helping bring the hockey frenzy to fans around Montreal, for the second year in a row.
Courtesy of the Montreal Canadiens
That’s right! For eight away games this season, you’ll be able to cheer on your Habs at Molson Ex Zone Parties, taking place in local bars around Montreal.
You’re in for a night of fan fun with trivia, alumni, Youppi!, and amazing prizes to be won – like jerseys, single-game tickets, and even the chance to win one of two ultimate prizes! And of course, all the excitement of a live Habs game alongside fellow fans with an Export in hand!
Doors to the Molson Ex Zone Parties open at 6 PM, so be sure to get there early to load up on the excitement. The first 30 people to arrive before the 7 PM game will instantly get a co-branded beer mug upon arrival. Along with the door prizes, you’ll be greeted with a sea of red, white, and blue Montreal Canadiens decor and a live DJ pumping the crowd up between periods.
As far as bar games go, you can expect to put your best guess forward the second you step into the party with the Molson Export X Habs prediction board. For the chance to score tickets to a game or a jersey, it's best to get those hockey senses tingling early.
If predicting the future doesn't come naturally to you, try your luck at the Molson Trivia Champion Crown and put your fan knowledge to the test during a little pre-game trivia. With lots of Canadiens connoisseurs in the crowd, you better dust off your skills and show off what a true Habs fan looks like.
If that wasn’t enough, you’ll also be able to update your social media profile picture, as two Habs alumni will be making an appearance at each bar, perfect for a photo op. We’re talking Patrice Brisebois, Gilbert Delorme, Mathieu Dandenault, Francis Bouillon, and many more, and of course the beloved Youppi!, there to greet fans. There will be a Molson x Canadiens backdrop, and you can post on social media for the chance to win even more exciting prizes.
In addition to all the great prizes drawn at each party, you could also win one of two ultimate experiences for four people, which include:
- Four first-row tickets behind the Canadiens' bench
- One parking space
- Dinner for two at La Mise au Jeu restaurant
- Two Canadiens jerseys autographed by the player of your choice
- Access to a private lounge
- A visit to the media lounge and the press gallery
- Access to the Canadiens' locker room and
the post-game press conference after the game
The first party kicks off on December 3 at Le Grand Royal Wôlinak for the game against the Edmonton Oilers, where you’ll get a taste of classic Canadiens fun.
The parties continue on January 14 at la Brasserie du Boulevard for the NY Islanders game and at Brasserie des Patriotes for the January 28 game against the Ottawa Senators.
Two parties will take place in February, with the first on the 16th at Resto-Bar La Maisonnée for the Carolina Hurricanes game, and another on the 24th at Les Verres Stérilisés when the Habs take on the Flyers.
March will see two viewing parties, first with the Habs against the Panthers at Chez Stanley on the 16th, and on the 23rd at Resto-Pub 100 Génies for the Bruins game.
If you're in the area of Les Tire-Bouchons, the final party is on April 8 against the Leafs for the 7 p.m. game.
Apart from the slew of prizes to be won, there's nothing like showing your support from home alongside fellow fanatics while your favourite team battles it out on the road.
To learn more about the Montreal Canadiens viewing parties, check out Molson Export's website or follow them on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.