A Massive Winter Jacket Sale Is Happening In Montreal This Weekend & Coats Are $25 Or Less
Get warm for the winter! ❄️
As the increasingly cold temps begin to chill Montrealers' bones, now might be the perfect time to stock up on some much-needed winter gear. Luckily, LJJ Essentials is having a massive winter jacket warehouse sale in Montreal this weekend — and you can score a winter coat for less than $25.
The winter jacket sample sale is taking place in LaSalle at 7177, boulevard Newman. The sale officially begins Friday, November 25, and will run until Sunday, November 27, as part of the clothing company's Black Friday special.
LJJ Essentials coats normally retail for $299 to $399 and past sales have seen prices as low as $100. The brand says this is the only time prices will go down to $24.99.
LJJ Essentials offers a wide range of styles, sizes and colours for men, women and kids. Hurry up though, 'cause items do tend to sell out rather quickly.
The sale is on from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. The clothing company accepts credit cards, Interac, Apple Pay and cash.
Happy shopping!
Winter Jacket Sale in Montreal
When: November 25, 26 & 27
Address: 7177, boul. Newman, Montreal, QC