Heading Into 2023, Montreal's Average Rent Is Decreasing, But Not By Much
The average hovered around $1,500 throughout 2022.
After a November peak at $1,555, the average Montreal rent for an unfurnished one-bedroom apartment has dropped to $1,524 in December, according to a recent report by liv.rent.
The highest rent in the city is downtown, where the same apartment type averages $1,750 per month — a steep price despite being markedly lower than Toronto's citywide average, which has remained over $2,000 for months.
The only comparably expensive apartments in Montreal are either multi-bedroom or in the Plateau, where furnished one-bedrooms cost an average of $2,016 per month.
It's worth noting that the difference in price between furnished and unfurnished apartments in Montreal is much closer than in Toronto — in Montreal, the average furnished apartment is only $70 more expensive than the average unfurnished. In Toronto, though, that gap is closer to $300, with an average furnished one-bedroom going for $2,381.
While raw rent averages can't capture the entirety of a housing market, it's clear that Toronto's tenants are facing a tough scene, compared to Montreal. It's small comfort, especially if you're one of Montreal's many international students hoping to make that anglophone MTL-to-TO move in light of Quebec's latest language laws (and general attitude towards immigration).
If you're looking for a cheap place to live, Hochelaga-Maisonneuve is still reigning supreme with an average rent of $1,231 for an unfurnished one-bedroom.
For a furnished one-bedroom, try Villeray-Parc-Extension, where an apartment will run you $1,283 — not much more than the cheapest unfurnished place.
