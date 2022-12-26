Here's What Happens To Your Christmas Tree After You Put It On The Curb
It doesn't just disappear???
Once your Christmas tree's best season has passed and she's shedding needles, turning brown and losing all her holiday cheer, it's time to abandon her on the cold Montreal sidewalk to an uncertain fate. Well, okay, it's certain, but maybe you're unaware of it. It's time for that to change.
What happens to Christmas trees after the holidays?
The trees collected by the city are eventually turned into wood chips! There, now you know. How does it feel?
What kind of Christmas trees does Montreal pick up?
You can only leave a natural tree, not a plastic one (although this feels obvious), and you shouldn't put the tree in any kind of plastic bag. After all, it's headed to be shredded, and no one wants plastic in their woodchips. The city's guidelines state that you should leave the tree "with the base facing the street." You should also make sure it's not covered with snow or blocking the path or the road.
When do you take down your Christmas tree?
The exact date depends on your borough, so be sure to check the city's portal to find out when you should put out your tree. Although the specific collection date may vary, most boroughs should have their trees on the curb by 7 or 8 a.m. on collection day. While you're on the portal, it's smart to check your borough's bylaws regarding Christmas tree collection, so you know what you're in for if you mess up your collection (hint: it's usually a fine).
What should you do with a Christmas tree after the Montreal tree pickup period?
If you have a car, you're in luck — after the collection period, your option is to take your tree to a nearby écocentre for disposal. For those stuck with a natural tree after the collection date... Godspeed.