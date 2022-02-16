Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

Why The Montreal Metro Has Rubber Tires

They look weird. They sound funny. So what's the deal?

Senior Editor
Why The Montreal Metro Has Rubber Tires
Jiawangkun | Dreamstime

Montreal loves to trumpet its difference from the rest of the cities in North America — and for good reason (usually). But why does that difference have to extend to the very components of our metro system?

A look back at discussions around the planning of the metro system in the 1960s offers at least some insight into the seemingly peculiar use of rubber tires on the Montreal metro.

What are the service benefits of a rubber tire metro?

Speed.

A 1961 study comparing possible tunnel and train sizes for the metro explored the numerous advantages and disadvantages of rubber tires. Many of those benefits derive from the frictional grip of tires on their tracks.

The study authors showed, for example, that rubber tire trains could accelerate at a faster rate than many subway trains that used steel wheels on steel rails.

According to one diagram, Parisian rubber-tire (pneumatic) metro trains were able to reach a speed of 25 miles per hour (mph) in 8.62 seconds, faster than trains in eight other global cities.

Though steel-wheel trains in Milan, Toronto and Chicago were able to accelerate faster than their counterparts in Paris, study authors said it was "theoretically" possible for rubber-tire trains to speed up even more quickly. Passengers, authors suspected, would find such quick acceleration "intolerable," however.

The pneumatic trains of the French capital were also able to stop more quickly both in their approach to stations (25 to 0 mph in 7.8 seconds) and emergency situations (4.5 seconds) than subway trains in most other cities included in the study.

It took trains in Toronto, by contrast, 10 seconds to stop from a speed of 25 mph in normal service and 6.9 seconds with emergency brakes.

What are the disadvantages?

They're needy and expensive.

Rubber tire trains had higher energy consumption and maintenance costs, study authors found.

That friction between tires and track meant trains needed more power to get going. This was another reason why authors decided achieving maximum acceleration on rubber tire trains would be unfeasible: "the costs of such acceleration rates in terms of electrical energy consumption would make such an operation unacceptable."

The authors outlined two reasons for greater maintenance costs on systems with rubber tires. First, they said, pneumatic trains simply require more parts, and more parts meant more to keep up. And second, tires wear out.

While for every million dollars of maintenance steel wheel train cars in Toronto were able to travel 5,587,000 miles, Parisian rubber tire trains could only go 2,688,000 miles.

How do rubber tires affect construction?

What seemed to be pneumatic trains' greatest advantage was their greater ability to climb. They could mount inclines as much as twice as steep as steel-on-steel trains. That also meant lesser construction costs.

The slope-climbing ability of rubber tires allowed more metro construction using trenches rather than tunnelling through rock.

In one projection included in the study, construction for a hypothetical 14.7-mile metro in Montreal would have cost almost 10% less with a small-gauge (meaning the tracks are closer together) rubber-tire system than a larger gauge system.

Was there a political argument for rubber tires?

At least according to one French official.

In a 1961 report, a commercial advisor for the French embassy in Canada suggested that the use of French engineering techniques and metro technology, such as rubber tires, served Montreal Mayor Jean Drapeau's goal of strengthening economic and cultural ties with France and distinguishing Quebec from the rest of North America.

Privately, the official said, the mayor expressed a "desire not to turn to the United States, because the province of Quebec is trying to free itself from the economic empire of that country, which, however beneficial it may often be materially, seriously compromises the independence of Canada and the survival of its French part."

"The vast enterprise that constitutes the construction of a metro," the French official said, would also foster "many technical, industrial and financial contacts between specialists of the same language who know each other too little at the present time."

From Your Site Articles
MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Montreal's Controversial REM de l'Est Got Roasted By The Regional Transit Agency

The ARTM says the light-rail network wouldn't meet the needs of most East End Montrealers.

Courtesy of CDPQ Infra

The Autorité régionale de transport métropolitain (ARTM) has released their official opinion about the REM de l'Est. They say the light-rail network wouldn't attract enough users to be worth the initial cost of building it, let alone the costs to maintain it.

The first reason cited for their decision was that the new rail wouldn't adequately meet the needs of the communities of Montreal's East End. The REM de l'Est would link Montréal-Nord and Pointe-aux-Trembles to the centre of the city via two branches that would converge in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve and then run roughly parallel to the STM's green line to boulevard Robert-Bourassa.

Keep ReadingShow less

Peel Metro Emptied Out After A Gunshot Was Heard Inside On Monday Night

An "altercation" occured inside the metro station.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime

Some Montrealers' way home from work on Monday night was disrupted by the sound of an apparent gunshot inside Peel metro, which is not exactly what you hope to hear after a long day's work — or you know, ever.

According to Manuel Couture, spokesperson for the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal, an altercation occurred at Peel metro station on the Green Line around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, February 7.

Keep ReadingShow less
montreal houses for sale

This Montreal Metro Map Shows The Median Condo Price Around Every Station In 2021

And how much prices have changed since 2020.

Courtesy of Charlyse Amoussou | Via Capitale

Prochaine station: a huge mortgage payment. A series of Montreal metro maps by Via Capitale real estate broker Charlyse Amoussou shows median condo prices around every station in 2021.

Amoussou used Centris data from January to December 2021 to compile the figures shown in the maps, which represent the selling prices of properties within a one-kilometre radius of STM metro stops.

Keep ReadingShow less

Montreal Was Ranked One Of Canada's Greenest Cities When It Comes To Transport

Montreal takes the lead as the most bicycle-friendly city in all of North America.

Derek Robbins | Dreamstime, Marie Andrée Roy De Grandmaison | Dreamstime

Montreal is certainly no stranger to a traffic jam, which makes taking public transit a more viable option to not only get around faster but do more good for the environment.

As Canadian cities take the initiative to improve their transit systems and reduce their carbon footprints, Montreal has become one of the country's greenest metropolitan areas when it comes to transport, according to one ranking.

Keep ReadingShow less