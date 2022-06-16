Here's Who's Eligible For The Monkeypox Vaccine & How They Can Get It In Montreal
There's one walk-in vaccination site.
As of June 13, Quebec has had a total of 132 monkeypox cases. With the aim of easing or even preventing symptoms in case of infection, officials have begun offering the monkeypox vaccine to specific groups, including men who have more than one male sexual partner.
The people who are eligible for the vaccine are, according to Montreal public health:
- Those who have had contact with a confirmed or probable case, under the following conditions, in the past two weeks:
- "Direct (skin-to-skin) contact;"
- "Direct contact with objects or bedding potentially contaminated with the monkeypox virus," including at a "GBTQ [gay, bisexual, transgender, queer] event or social gathering where there is sexual activity;" or
- "Physical contact at less than a metre" without a mask for "at least" three hours in a 24-hour period.
- "Men and persons in the GBTQ community" who have had a sexual encounter with "at least" one male partner in Montreal:
- Who is not a "regular exclusive sexual partner;"
- "At a GBTQ event or social gathering where there is sexual activity;" or
- "In exchange for money or other goods and services (given or received)."
- "Workers or volunteers at a GBTQ event or social gathering in Montreal where there is sexual activity."
\u201cLa variole simienne circule actuellement \u00e0 Montr\u00e9al.\n\nLa vaccination permet de pr\u00e9venir l\u2019apparition de sympt\u00f4mes ou de les r\u00e9duire. Elle est maintenant offerte \u00e0 certaines personnes : https://t.co/5zk2DlDjZR #polmtl\u201d— Val\u00e9rie Plante (@Val\u00e9rie Plante) 1655317724
There is one walk-in vaccination site in Montreal's Centre-Sud neighbourhood and two other sites (one downtown and one in Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve) that are by appointment only. The list of vaccination sites with addresses is online. Appointments can be made through clicsanté.
Montreal public health states that only individuals without symptoms can get a vaccine. Symptoms include lesions on the genitals or mouth, fever, swollen lymph nodes and muscle pain.
Individuals with a confirmed or probable case of monkeypox — as determined by a health care professional — are instructed to isolate until lesion scabs fall off and/or they get the OK from a professional.