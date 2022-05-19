WTF Is Monkeypox — Here's What You Need To Know
A rare viral illness called monkeypox is popping up in Quebec, Canada, and United States. Just over a dozen cases have been reported in the province and are under investigation by the Ministry of Health and Social Services (MSSS). Disease symptoms are similar but milder than those seen in smallpox patients and include fever, fatigue, and a pus-filled rash. Around 10 percent of those who catch the illness can die, especially young children.
The first confirmed case of monkeypox south of the border recently travelled to Canada, as global concern rises over the spread of the infectious disease.
I\u2019m not sure how reassured I am that monkeypox \u201cdoesn\u2019t spread easily from person to person\u201d. That seems to have been the case when we had widespread smallpox cross immunity in the population. Does that still hold in a now largely naive population? Maybe not.— Dr. Lisa Iannattone (@Dr. Lisa Iannattone) 1652963469
Monkeypox is found mostly in areas of Central and West Africa with tropical rainforests. The first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970 in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
According to the WHO, the infection is transmitted to humans from wild animals, like primates, but can be spread between people as well. Aerial transmission of the virus is possible via respiratory droplets, while spread can also happen through physical contact with monkeypox lesions, blood and other bodily fluids, and even contaminated bedding.
Health Canada reports that within the first few days of catching the virus, patients have fever, headache, backache, and fatigue. Over the next two to four weeks a rash with pustules develops, which eventually scabs over. Swollen and enlarged lymph nodes are a distinguishing feature of monkeypox.
The vaccine used to eradicate smallpox in the 1980s provides protection against monkeypox. A new updated version of the vaccine has been approved by the WHO for the prevention of smallpox and monkeypox. Antiviral agents are also in the works.
For children unvaccinated against smallpox, the case-fatality rate is up to 14 percent.
Until recently, cases outside of Africa have been few and far between. International outbreaks of the virus have been linked to contact with a sick individual on a flight, or with imported animals. For instance, in 2003 dozens of monkeypox cases across six midwestern states were linked to contact with pet prairie dogs. The animals were infected after being housed near imported small mammals from Ghana. That instance marked the first time that human monkeypox occurred outside of Africa.
Since then more cases have been recorded in the United States, Israel, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.