Highway 25 To Montreal Will Be Shut Over The Weekend — Expect Traffic, Traffic & More Traffic
Access to part of the La Fontaine Tunnel will also be closed.
Montreal drivers who usually take Highway 25 toward the city are in for a detour this weekend. The northbound side of the roadway and the Louis-Hippolyte-La Fontaine Tunnel will be completely shut.
Repair work on the tunnel will begin on Friday, September 9, at 11:30 p.m., closing Highway 25 in the direction of Montreal and Highway 20 between exit 90 and the entrance from rue Notre-Dame Est. Major traffic is expected on the southbound side of the tunnel.
Highway closings.Mobilité Montréal
"Access to Île Charron will be maintained at all times, a marked path will be available from Marie-Victorin Boulevard," wrote the Ministry of Transport.
The tunnel will reopen, along with Highways 25 and 20, at 5 a.m. on Monday, September 12. Until then, driving speed in the area is reduced while work is ongoing.
Meanwhile, the ministry is advising motorists who regularly take the route to consider switching up their habits. Highway 25 and the La Fontaine Tunnel are in for long-term closure as of November.
Three lanes out of six will be closed in the tunnel from November 2022 to November 2025. Only one lane will be open toward the South Shore and two will be open toward Montreal.
Graphic depiction of the highway closings and repair work.Mobilité Montréal
To reduce traffic on detour routes, the city has allocated a lane for buses, taxis and carpooling on Highway 20 in the direction of Montreal. That means any vehicle with three or more passengers can use the lane reserved for buses and taxis on Highway 20, between Chemin du Fer-à-Cheval, in Sainte-Julie, and Route 132, in Boucherville.
When major construction starts this fall, the city is also planning to offer free weekend bus trips for lines 520, 521, 532 and 461, and to improve vehicle access to the Jacques-Cartier Bridge.
