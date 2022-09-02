Major Montreal Highway Construction Could Make Your Weekend A Total Effing Nightmare
Accessing Montreal's downtown core will be a little bit harder for drivers this Labour Day weekend due to extensive construction work. Montreal's Route 136 will be seriously affected. The eastbound section of the highway will be completely closed as of 10 p.m. Friday up until 5 a.m Tuesday.
Mobilité Montréal is informing road users that they should avoid these sectors as much as possible due to the major obstructions involving the Turcot, Ville-Marie Tunnel and the Saint-Pierre Interchange.
The section between the Turcot Interchange and the Notre-Dame and de la Cathédrale entrances inside the Ville-Marie Tunnel will be closed. Additionally, highway ramps connecting Highway 20, Highway 15 North and the Décarie Expressway to Route 136 toward downtown will also be closed.
Map of the closures of the Turcot interchange.Mobilité Montreal
To add even more mess to this already messy situation, Montrealers will not be able to access the entrance to boulevard Pullman as it will be... you guessed it, closed! Don't you just love it here?
Motorists can instead head eastbound on Pullman and continue to Saint-Jacques and de la Cathédrale or to Notre-Dame O. where you can access Highway 20 East A reserved lane between the Turcot and Exit 2 (avenue Atwater) will also be in operation to help mitigate traffic.
The Saint-Pierre Interchange will see a closure too as the ramp leading from Route 138 East (from the Honoré-Mercier bridge) to Highway 20 East downtown will be under construction.
Map of the closures of the St-Pierre interchange.Mobilité Montreal
Mobilité Montréal suggests taking the ramp for Highway 20 West by 1ere Avenue and avenue Dollard followed by a U-turn at 1ere Avenue and boulevard Montréal-Toronto.
Best of luck this weekend, Montreal!
