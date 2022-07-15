Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories and exclusive rewards every day.

Trending Topics

Hochelaga Is Hosting A Massive 12-Block Street Sale This Summer

Here's what else you can do in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve this summer.

Senior Editor
Hochelaga's Vente-trottoir de la Rentrée.

Hochelaga's Vente-trottoir de la Rentrée.

Courtesy of the SDC Hochelaga-Maisonneuve

Local vendors will take to rue Ontario this September in a massive, 12-block street sale. Hochelaga's Vente-trottoir de la Rentrée will present what organizers say will be "one last chance" to enjoy the neighbourhood's seasonal activities and public entertainment. They further promise a "multitude of bargains" and some surprises, too.

The September 1 to 4 fair will mark the end of the commercial street's summer pedestrianization, which this year also includes weekly DJ sets, dance parties, comedy shows, performances and public art.

Also in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve this summer is the return of the Cin’Hoch de l'été, an outdoor movie theatre in the parking lot of a Dairy Queen at the corner of avenue Bennett and rue Sainte-Catherine E. Screenings this year include the film Menteur on July 29 and Disney's Encanto (in French) on August 5.

La Grande Fabrique — which, with 150 artisans and 25,000 annual visitors, claims to be the neighbourhood's largest gathering of local creators — will also make a comeback on rue Sainte-Catherine east of rue Bourbonnière between August 6 and 7.

Finally, MURAL Festival organizers are set to unveil two new works of art that will eventually become part of a parcours artistique on Sainte-Catherine. The unveiling of the murals will take place on August 6.

Get the details on the Vente-trottoir de la Rentrée below.

Hochelaga Street Sale

Where: rue Ontario between rue Darling and boulevard Pie-IX

When:

  • September 1 and 2, from 9 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • September 3 and 4, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Website

Comments 💬

